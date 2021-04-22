Friday racing tips for Sandown: Value Bet preview and recommended bets

Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Sporting Life Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices* for one hour from the time of publication - max £25). Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (*does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races).

Friday’s bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown could throw up a genuine Epsom clue or two this year, with the field comprised of some really smart two-year-olds from last term, plus a couple of eyecatching improvers from top yards.

The big one in the latter bracket has to be Trawlerman, running in the Godolphin white cap for Frankie Dettori and the Gosdens.

He looks particularly interesting on account of the drop back to 10 furlongs following a wide-margin maiden win over a mile and a half at Pontefract, along with the bare fact his connections have opted for this event rather than go down the handicap route (the bet365.com Handicap on the same card a perfectly suitable alternative) – Gosden having won the Classic Trial a record nine times, dating back to his first in 1992.

Trawlerman slammed an 80-rated colt by eight and a half lengths without being asked any serious questions in West Yorkshire so a mark of 93 could well underestimate his ability, something he wasn’t able to show for some reason in a couple of all-weather outings prior to that turf debut earlier this month.

He obviously sports the second-string silks due to the presence of Yibir, whose trainer Charlie Appleby could hardly have made a better start to the season with what he’s described as a very good crop of three-year-old Classic prospects.

It’s hard to disagree and on juvenile evidence alone Yibir would appear to be the yard’s big Derby hope, given he improved throughout the season and took his form to another level when stepped up to a mile in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark at Newbury when last seen.

He’s a brother to Wild Illusion, who was second in the Oaks, and looks set for a big year if picking up where he left off, but he does still have ground to make up on Lone Eagle based on two-year form, Martyn Meade’s horse already boasting an official mark of 110 having seen off the reopposing Recovery Run from the front in the Group Three Zetland Stakes at Newmarket to complete a hat-trick in the autumn.

With Silvestre De Sousa serving a one-day ban Meade has had to make a switch in the saddle, Sean Levey coming in for the ride, while stall two around Sandown isn’t always the ideal spot either, but Lone Eagle has a lot going for him otherwise. He’ll presumably be sent on early in an attempt to dictate matters and, while Yibir may try to keep him company, could be extremely hard to peg back.

Having taken a spot of 40/1 for the Derby already, he’s the one I’d be with here but he isn’t quite a bet at 9/2 (General) for the purposes of this column and I’d rather take a chance on MELODY OF LIFE (16/1 General) finding enough improvement to make his presence felt in the bet365 Esher Cup Handicap.