Cheltenham Festival day three tips: Value Bet preview and best bets including Ryanair Chase

Cheltenham betting tips: Thursday, March 18 1pt win Darver Star ‘without Envoi Allen’ in 1.20 Cheltenham at 12/1 (Hills, bet365) 1pt win Mrs Milner in 1.55 Cheltenham at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Kalashnikov in 2.30 Cheltenham at 40/1 (BoyleSports, Betfred) 1pt e.w. Huntsman Son in 3.40 Cheltenham at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt win Crievehill in 4.50 Cheltenham at 33/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

If Envoi Allen is a banker, who will be second? If there are any weaknesses in Envoi Allen ahead of the Marsh Novices’ Chase on Thursday then they are not making themselves particularly clear, but that’s not to say there isn’t a bet to be had in the day-three opener. Shan Blue has been ticking along very nicely this side of the Irish Sea but it’s also true he didn’t really shine on the Cheltenham stage last season, finishing miles behind Envoi Allen in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. Chantry House fared much better at the Festival when third to stablemate Shishkin in the Sky Bet Supreme but neither horse – over hurdles or fences - has ever quite achieved a performance on a par with DARVER STAR’s Champion Hurdle run last year, when splitting Sharjah and Cilaos Emery to finish third behind Epatante.

Gavin Cromwell’s charge previously got within half a length of Honeysuckle on pretty lively ground (officially yielding) in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown and he again showed his liking for decent conditions when winning first time out over fences at Punchestown this season. He backed that up with a couple of very creditable efforts in Graded company over the winter, boxing on bravely when second in the top-class Racing Post Novice Chase over Christmas, and it’s slightly surprising he’s now the complete rag of the field here after one lifeless run behind Energumene on deep ground at the Dublin Racing Festival. I can put a line through that as he never looked comfortably in the conditions and a return to anything like last year’s Cheltenham form now upped in trip on spring ground would bring him right into the equation for second best in this company. His three most recent hurdle starts over distances of two miles, three furlongs or beyond have all ended in victory so it’s hard to believe the move up to the Marsh distance would be a negative, and I’m going to roll the dice with him in the ‘without the favourite’ market.

CLICK HERE for our daily accumulator during Cheltenham

Murphy ace to upset the big guns in Ryanair The closest I’ve come to a bet in the feature Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle is The Storyteller, who looks to have improved again this season judging by his Grade One runs over fences. He’s slightly worse off at the weights for last year’s Pertemps Final second to stablemate Sire Du Berlais, though, and may ideally need something more like Tuesday’s conditions to be seen at his best these days. So I’ll skip the big one entirely, but KALASHNIKOV looks a bet in the Ryanair Chase.

Sky Bet paying five places in the Ryanair Chase

He’s had well-documented problems having bled in the past and undergone a breathing operation after a tame run behind Altior in last season’s Game Spirit, but his form as a youngster is obviously really classy and he’s looked to be circling back to his best in three starts this season. The first of which was an eyecatching handicap hurdle run on bad ground at Haydock and he duly stepped up on that to be second behind Mister Fisher in the rearranged Peterborough Chase over the Ryanair course and distance. Mister Fisher was giving Amy Murphy’s horse 3lb and ultimately saw him off by almost two lengths, but I do feel Kalashnikov – who was 5/2 favourite that day - is capable of even better again as his confidence is slowly but surely restored.

That certainly looked to be the case when prepping for this in the Denman Chase at Newbury, finding only strong-staying pair Secret Investor and Clan Des Obeaux too good in Berkshire. They’re rated 164 and 169 respectively so it was another very fair effort in third, and dropping to the intermediate trip on some drying ground back at Cheltenham will really help. Given Mister Fisher is generally 8/1, Kalashnikov is evidently being totally overlooked in the market and looks worth a small win bet as a result.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour: Day Three Preview

Irish domination can continue in Pertemps Imperial Alcazar has been to the fore in the betting for the Pertemps Final ever since his win in the Warwick qualifier but the third Come On Teddy, who came good in pretty taking style at Cheltenham earlier in the season when winning from On The Blind side, is 8lb better off and double the price. I’d rather be with Tom George’s runner of the pair, but this race has been a bit of an Irish benefit in recent seasons and MRS MILNER looks a typical, long-term plot. Paul Nolan’s mare won a handicap from a lowly mark at Galway last July, showing her liking for a sound surface in the process, and hasn’t done much wrong since including when beaten a neck by On The Blind Side here at the Open meeting. She came from a long way back to split two horses ridden far more prominently and the form can be marked up quite considerably. Since then she’s been fourth in the typically strong, late-December qualifier at Leopardstown which Sire Du Berlais has prepped in prior to winning the past two Finals, and then fell quite early at the Dublin Racing Festival She’s been bumped up 5lb from her current Irish mark back in the UK but is only 5lb higher than that fine effort here earlier in the season and, as a lightly-raced six-year-old, should have lot more to offer over the next few months.

Don't dismiss fresh Hales hope Mrs Milner may be a budding youngster but relative veteran HUNTSMAN SON is fancied to win the Paddy Power Plate. He ran miles better than the bare result of his Caspian Caviar Gold Cup performance might suggest here in December, coming from well off the pace to stealthily creep into contention running down the hill before getting stuck in the mud and eventually being pulled-up. Connections may rue going for that big pot in hindsight, especially as he was taken out of an Aintree engagement earlier that month due to soft going, but he’s sensibly been put away since and comes back a fresh horse on ground he’s going to absolutely love. He goes particularly well first time out as his form after a break of 60 days or more reads 22121, while the seriously impressive display he put up in beating Two For Gold (won subsequently off 3lb higher) by five and a half lengths at Wetherby earlier this season – following a lengthy 538-day injury layoff - was a career-best run from the lightly-raced 11-year-old. It arguably shouldn’t have come as a massive shock as he’d beaten subsequent Grade One winner Slate House off level weights at Newbury in March 2019 en route to the Festival where, again, soft ground scuppered his chances and he ended up ninth (having been hampered) in the novices’ handicap chase won by this week’s big Gold Cup hope A Plus Tard. He loomed large on the home bend that day and was still in third jumping two-out before the petrol gauge ran out in the conditions, so I’d be surprised if a mark of 147 proved beyond him here on that evidence.

Twiston-Davies to work magic in Kim Muir The ground should also play to the strengths of CRIEVEHILL, who has finally been cut some slack from the handicapper and consequently looks over-priced in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase. He handles a bit of ease but doesn’t want a slog and hasn’t been enjoying himself much through the winter this time around, finishing weakly in the Grand Sefton at Aintree before bumping into Royale Pagaille, not once but twice. But he signed off last season rated 154, having won back-to-back at Wetherby and Haydock earlier that campaign, and is now right down to 140 following just four runs this time around so he’s 5lb lower than that last success at Haydock in November 2019. He was fourth in the 2019 Kim Muir under Zac Baker off exactly the same mark, while the professionals being able to ride in this year’s renewal looks a decent boost as Sam Twiston-Davies has been on board for four of the horse’s five career victories. He's a very fair price against a couple of obvious Irish contenders in Mount Ida and 2020 fourth Plan Of Attack.

Published at 1700 GMT on 17/03/21 Click here for full Value Bet record

Timeform Cheltenham offer