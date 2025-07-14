Unibet Summer Plate: Mickey Bowen to be double handed

Mickey Bowen insists he feels no pressure as he bids to enhance his family’s superb record in the Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase at Market Rasen on Saturday

The 30-year-old is set to be double handed in the Premier Handicap at the Lincolnshire circuit, in which his father Peter, who retired from training at the end of last season, claimed a record eight wins during his career. Flying the flag for the Pembrokeshire handler, who is in his first full season in charge of his family's yard, in the £100,000 feature will be Statuario, who finished third in the race 12 months ago, and 2023 runner-up Courtland. Bowen, whose brothers James and Sean have also won the extended two miles and five furlongs test as riders, believes he has strong claims of becoming the latest member of his family to add his name to its roll of honour. He said: "I was only two-years-old when dad first won the race with Stately Home back in 1997 and my first real memory of the race was when Ballycassidy won it in 2003 when I was about seven or eight. “Barry Geraghty rode him that day and I remember going up there. It was a brilliant day for us. "Then there were the likes of Iron Man and Snoopy Loopy and, more recently, we had Francky Du Berlais win it twice. To win the Perth Gold Cup with Statuario last month was great, but winning this would be an even better day. The preparation for both horses has gone well so we will give it a good go.

“Pressure is for tyres and we have not put any extra pressure on ourselves for the race, but we will be trying our very best to win it. It went well with dad on the joint-licence last season, but we have started this season well and hopefully we can continue that good run going here.” Like last year, Statuario arrives on the back of securing victory in the Perth Gold Cup. Although that success was gained over three miles Bowen believes the gelded son of Helmet will cope fine with the drop back in trip given the pace at which the race is likely to be run at. Bowen said: “He seems as good as ever. He was only beaten five lengths in the race last year off 135 and this year he is five pounds lower so the handicapper has been a bit more lenient on him. He is a very good horse and off a mark of 130 he would have a right chance with conditions looking right for him. “Although he is coming back down in distance you have got to really stay the trip in the Summer Plate as they go some gallop from start to finish and that will suit him well. As it stands I think James is riding for Nicky Henderson in the race and Sean for Olly Murphy, so Adam Wedge is coming in for the ride, but we know he is very good as well.” As for Courtland, who found only Born Famous too strong in the race back in 2023, Bowen expects the 10-year-old to take a significant step forward for his recent third up at Cartmel, which was his first start in 428 days.