Constitution Hill confirmed his status as one of the hurdling greats with a breathtaking win in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
Nico De Boinville tracked the front-running I Like To Move It before another slick leap from his mount carried the 4/11 favourite to the front two out.
At that stage market rival State Man moved into second but he was soon chasing shadows as the winner went smoothly through the gears before going long at the final flight.
The winning rider was able to enjoy the view on the big screen up the hill as his partner went on to score by nine lengths and provide Nicky Henderson with a tenth win in the race.
Henderson told ITV Racing: “He’s just an extraordinary horse. You can’t believe at this stage of his life he’s doing things like that. He is just remarkable and Nico is great, he’s a cool boy isn’t he! You are always worried something is going to go wrong, if you haven’t done enough, or this or that or the other – he hasn’t run since Christmas. Of course there is pressure on, it’s always fun but underneath it, it’s not quite as much fun as you think it is. When it’s over, I promise you it is.”
De Boinville added: “What a horse, just absolutely delighted. He’s given me a terrific spin and I’m delighted for Michael (Buckley, owner). The guv’nor has done a fantastic job – everyone at Seven Barrows (has).”
De Boinville now boasts wins in the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Cheltenham Gold Cup.
He said: “On a personal level, it’s been a dream of mine to get the big three and I’m delighted I’ve achieved it.”
