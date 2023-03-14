Constitution Hill confirmed his status as one of the hurdling greats with a breathtaking win in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Nico De Boinville tracked the front-running I Like To Move It before another slick leap from his mount carried the 4/11 favourite to the front two out. At that stage market rival State Man moved into second but he was soon chasing shadows as the winner went smoothly through the gears before going long at the final flight. The winning rider was able to enjoy the view on the big screen up the hill as his partner went on to score by nine lengths and provide Nicky Henderson with a tenth win in the race.

