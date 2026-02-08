Under The Spotlight: Horses to follow at Wetherby, Plumpton, Kelso, Leicester and Hereford

Fakenham on Friday is a possibility and I’ll be at Haydock on Saturday too, so more than enough to keep me happy as the week progresses. What the last week has given me chance to do is tackle a first ante-post look at Cheltenham and see if there’s any value about, and although this is not the column for that, I’ll admit to having a bit of the 66s Beachcomber for the Pertemps - I made mention of him on the Horses to Follow column we do for Trackside last week.

I’ll be at Southwell on Wednesday, obviously, and hopefully Leicester on Thursday if it doesn’t sink into the Soar before then. It’s a lovely all-chase card, which gives it a chance, and I think, if my memory serves me right, it used to be the old Derbyshire and Leicestershire Yeomanry Day. I’m not expecting big fields, looking at the entries, but a day out is a day out.

It was good to finally get out in the fresh air at Warwick after a week pretty much stuck at home, the rain ruining any plans I might have had for getting out and about, and it could yet be the same this week, with more of the wet stuff due before we freeze at the end of the week.

Plumpton kicks the week off and it's small fields to contend with. However, I have found a bet, and that’s Ferret Jeeter - ironically another Horse to Follow from yonks ago - that catches the eye in the 14:15.

I thought he ran a nice race on his return in December over a trip too short, holding every chance until late when a lack of fitness did for him. That was over a trip (2m5½f) that’s a bare minimum for him too, so this step back up top 3m1f is very much in his favour. And he’s up against opponents that have a bit to prove; there are stamina worries for both Ami Bondhu and particularly Madjovy, and for all we’re fans of Godot over on the Punting Pointers, his efforts at three miles have seen him well beaten. Blade Runner would need to return to form in the reapplied headgear (not impossible) which leaves Pachacuti as the danger. However, it’s two years since he got his head in front and all in all, I’d be disappointed if Ferret Jeeter can’t win this.

I worry for Hereford on Wednesday so I’ll concentrate on the fixture at Wetherby, which ought to be okay if the forecast is right, for all it’ll be testing. The juvenile hurdle at 14:51 is probably at the mercy of Klycot if he turns up, but keep an eye on Blondina with a view to handicaps down the line. She’s bred to be a lot better than she’s shown so far, and after Jim Bolger jettisoned her at the end of the Flat season, she was picked up by current connections.

Essentially she’s being allowed to find her own feet over hurdles, she was very novicey first time at Musselburgh, big at a few hurdles, but she has some size about her and ought to be able to make an age allowance count in a handicap. See if she takes a step forward here.

Tom Ellis has a good record at Wetherby - three winners from nine runners - and maybe his Latenightrumble (15:21) can go one better than in this contest last year when second from a 4lb higher mark (ought to have won but for a final fence blunder). It's not been too clever from him this season but he’s been contesting better contests than this and I’d not be surprised to see him bounce back to form today.

Another High Five (16:21) has another entry later in the week at Kelso, that one over 2m6½f, and that gives you a big clue that connections know stamina is going to be very much his long suit, so having had three qualifying runs over two miles - all three of them revealing ability, all three clearly indicating he wants further - he’s going to do better whether it’s here or Kelso, you feel. I think this race for conditionals and amateurs looks the easier option, and I like his chances here.

If Hereford does go ahead there’s an interesting 0-100 at 15:30 on the card. Some unexposed sorts line up and the likes of Broadway Honey and Lydeard Girl are respected, but I have to give After Many Days another chance after her Leicester second. She looked all over the winner at the last but got tired late, perhaps just needing the run after a couple of months off, and got picked off late. She was 20-odd lengths clear of the third though, so a 2lb rise looks fair, and I fancy she can finally get her head in front.

Assuming Leicester goes ahead, it’ll be interesting to see whether Mel Rowley lets Subtle Fortune take her chance in the opener at 13:30 (is also in the 14:40 over a longer trip). A point-to-point winner that’s already a winner over hurdles, she’d have needed both runs this season after an absence but this looks a winnable contest, and she’s starting to look better handicapped.

Urblereagh is one that’s had a mention or two on the column before and he makes his chase debut in the 15:15 a very weak-looking 0-100. He’s certainly got the size for fences and if he takes to it, ought to be up to throwing down a challenge here. I’ll be having a saver on Applicationofcash, who was only beaten ten lengths despite finishing last of five at Plumpton last time, a race that was arguably a stronger race than this one.

And a quick mention for a couple at Fakenham on Friday - Scottish King is getting there run by run and is worth a try over the marathon trip in the 13:50 (Catterick form two runs back isn’t working out too badly), and Hairy Potter, who caught the eye at Ludlow again last time, goes up in trip for his handicap debut in the 16:00. He was only 14 lengths behind No Drama This End in a bumper, and whilst an opening mark of 92 is no gimme on his hurdles form, I can see some improvement forthcoming at some point soon.

Have a good week, see you at Leicester - if the weather plays ball.