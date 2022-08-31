Two jockeys-turned-trainers will return to the saddle for the Ubettabelieveit Leger Legends Stakes on the opening day of Doncaster’s St Leger meeting.

The line-up for the race is headed by the reigning Grand National champion, Sam Waley-Cohen, who won the Aintree marathon aboard Noble Yeats this April in what was his last ride under rules before retiring. The one-mile Leger Legends, run to raise funds for the National Horseracing College and Jack Berry House, will see the rider back on the racecourse in the name of charity as he joins 14 former riders. Jump jockeys are well represented in the contest this time around, with Robbie Power, Barry Geraghty, Alain Cawley, David Crosse, Brian Harding and Adrian Lane all partaking. Joining them is Sam Thomas, another former National Hunt rider who was famously connected with both Kauto Star and Denman – winning the 2007 Betfair Chase on the former and the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup on the latter.