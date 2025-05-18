Two horses with the Timeform 'Large P' open to major improvement

Timeform highlight a couple of horses who were awarded the Large P last week to show they are open to significant improvement.

Utmost Respect (Timeform rating 89P) Runner-up, 5f novice, York, Wednesday 14 May

Utmost Respect, a £220,000 purchase at the breeze-up sales, showed plenty of ability at the first attempt when runner-up at York and may well have won with better luck in running. Utmost Respect endured a nightmare run through as he was short of room a couple of furlongs out and then caught on heels until switched to the outside a furlong out. He was last of the six runners at that stage but finished with a flourish to pass all bar one of his rivals and lose out by only half a length. He's open to significant improvement granted a clear run and should be difficult to beat in a similar event in the North before taking his chance in a higher grade.

Favorite Memory (Timeform rating 70P) Fifth, 1m novice, Newmarket, Friday 16 May

Favorite Memory was very green on debut at Newmarket and unable to make an impact, but she caught the eye after the penny started to drop and should do much with the experience to call on. Favorite Memory showed her inexperience from the outset, breaking slowly and running green at the rear of the field. She didn't appear to be going anywhere over two furlongs out but started to run on promisingly and picked off a few rivals. She's in excellent hands with Ralph Beckett and boasts a good pedigree being by Frankel out of a half-sister to US Grade 1 winner Stay Thirsty, so should prove much more competitive next time.