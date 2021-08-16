Run Wild Fred halved in price for the Grand National as he got off the mark over fences at the ninth attempt with a commanding performance in the Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan.

The seven-year-old, one of seven Gordon Elliott-trained runners, led his 15 rivals a merry dance with a bold, front-running display coupled with a superb round of jumping. Davy Russell had company on Run Wild Fred through Defi Bleu, one of his stablemates, in the early stages of the feature contest on the card. Mister Fogpatches was always prominent and emerged as the main threat to Run Wild Fred at the business end, but in truth the 4/1 favourite never looked like stopping. He had shown staying was his game when runner-up in the Irish Grand National last season. Mister Fogpatches was collared in the final strides by Farclas to give Elliott a one-two, seven and a half lengths behind the winner. It was also a double for Elliott and Russell after Hollow Games had won the Monksfield Novice Hurdle.

“I thought they were the two horses that maybe stood out among ours, a lot of the others ran good races,” said Elliott. “I’m delighted for myself, number one, to win the race, for all the staff in the yard, for all my owners as well. Gigginstown have stood by me 100 per cent through thick and thin. “It’s proud day to be here at my local track and you can see all the crowd here, it’s brilliant with family and friends enjoying it as well. “As everyone knows we’ve been through a tough year, but we’re back now and we’re training winners, the team I have behind me is unbelievable. “You can see all the staff, and the way they turn the horses out, I’m proud of them all. I told them the other day if we won the Troytown they could have a half day tomorrow, so I think I’m going to have to give them a half day!”

I appreciate days like these more now, says @_Davy_Russel_.



The jockey is not long back after an 11-month absence - and Troytown success and big victories mean that bit more in the twilight of a distinguished riding career @NavanRacecourse pic.twitter.com/rSi04SGnrd — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 21, 2021