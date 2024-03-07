Trends and key stats from the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide 2024

We dig out the key stats from Paul Ferguson’s excellent Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival 2024 guide ahead of next week’s punting extravaganza.
All stats from the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival betting guide...
TUESDAY
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
- Key stat: 24 of the past 27 winners won last time out
- “Arriving at Cheltenham on the back of a win seems hugely important and was something which last year’s beaten favourite Facile Vega fell down on.”
- Horses in this year’s Supreme that were defeated last time: Slade Steel, Ile Atlantique, Firefox, Favour And Fortune, Gold Dancer, Supersundae
My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase
- Key stat: 18 of the past 23 winners had won a Grade 1 or Grade 2 over fences
- “Western Warhorse and Duc de Genievres are the only pair during the past 14 years to have won the Arkle without having scored at Grade 1 or Grade 2 level.”
- Horses in this year’s Arkle without a Grade 1 or 2 win over fences: Hunters Yarn, Quilixios, Facile Vega, My Mate Mozzie, Matata, Sharjah, Zanahiyr, Authorised Speed
Ultima Handicap Chase
- Key stat: Irish-trained horses are 0-38 during the past 17 years
- “Fastorslow went very close last year, but the record of Irish-trained horses now stands at a dismal 0-38 during the past 17 years.”
- Irish-trained horses in this year’s Ultima: Meetingofthewaters, The Goffer, Stumptown, Amirite, Glengouly, Jungle Boogie, Fakir D’alene, Minella Crooner, Eklat De Rire, Run Wild Fred, Chavez, Macs Charm, Busselton, Gevrey, Embittered
WEDNESDAY
Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle
- Key stat: Nine of the past 15 winners won their previous start over 2m – 2m2f
- “To win a Baring Bingham these days, you need pace. A horse who can travel well and quicken at the business end of the contest will invariably come out on top from a future staying type in this event.”
- Horses in the Gallagher that ran over 2m – 2m2f last time: Ballyburn, Mystical Power, Slade Steel, Mistergif, Asian Master, Gold Dancer, Jimmy Du Seuil, Mercurey, What’s Up Darling, The Grey Man
Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase
- Key stat: Only two winners this century failed to finish 1st or 2nd last time out
- “Arriving in form is a huge plus. One of the two was Champ, who would’ve won the Dipper but for a final fence fall, so look for a positive performance last time, particularly in Graded company.”
- Brown Advisory horses who didn’t finish in the first two last time out: Stay Away Fay, Broadway Boy, Gaelic Warrior.
Coral Cup
- Key stat: 12 of the past 16 winners were aged 7 or younger
- “Younger horses tend to dominate this race, with only two nine-year-olds successful in the past 24 renewals. 19 of the winners were aged seven or younger with the breakdown being five (4), six (6) and seven (9).”
- Coral Cup horses aged 8 and over: Doddiethegreat, Langer Dan, Might I, Ballyadam, Guard Your Dreams, Beacon Edge, Finest Evermore, Anna Bunina, Jay Jay Reilly, Angels Breath, Cobblers Dream, Magic Tricks, Benson, Get A Tonic, Presentandcounting.
THURSDAY
Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle
- Key stat: Six of the past eight winners ran in the Leopardstown Qualifier at Christmas
- “Six of the past eight winners ran in the Leopardstown Qualifier at the Christmas Festival, with all bar one of them qualifying in that race. Sire Du Berlais was ninth in it but qualified at Warwick.”
- Pertemps horses that qualified at Leopardstown (Christmas): Gaoth Chuil, Farouk D’Alene, Foxy Jacks
Ryanair Chase
- Key stat: The past 10 winners were French bred
- “This is a race in which French-bred horses boast a fine record and Envoi Allen became the 10th successive French-bred winner.”
- Ryanair horses that are French-bred: El Fabiolo, Envoi Allen, Fastorslow, Capodanno, Fil Dor, Protektorat, Fugitif, Hitman, Ash Tree Meadow, Editeur Du Gite, Janidil
Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle
- Key stat: Seven of the past 10 winners were second-season hurdlers
- “Of all the winners this century who have won the race just once, only three were not in their second season over hurdles.”
- Second-season hurdlers in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle: Crambo, Irish Point, Noble Yeats, Sir Gerhard, Buddy One, Da Capo Glory, Nemean Lion, Nurse Susan
FRIDAY
JCB Triumph Hurdle
- Key stat: Seven of the past 9 winners started their careers in France
- “Those who come from France are usually a lot more forward in their development than those who start off in Britain or Ireland.”
- Horses who raced in France in the Triumph: Sir Gino, Majborough, Kargese, Salvator Mundi, Storm Heart, Bunting, Anzadam, Liari, Kala Conti, Highwind, Karafon, Kimy, Szafran, Mr Le Philosophe
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup
- Key stat: 12 of the 23 winners this century were second-season chasers
- “Galopin Des Champs became the 12th second-season chaser this century to win the Gold Cup, with seven of those wins having been recorded during the past 13 years. When assessing the Gold Cup, beginning the search with last season’s novices is, therefore, an obvious way to go.”
- Second-season chasers in the Gold Cup: Gerri Colombe, Monkfish, The Real Whacker, Jungle Boogie
Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle
- Key stat: Seven of the last 10 winners had won a race over a distance further than this race is staged
- “Proven stamina appears to be another positive, with this contest often strongly-run, whilst the 2m4f trip on the New Course clearly draws out stamina in the closing stages.”
- Horses in the Martin Pipe that have won further than 2m4f: Betterdaysahead, Doddiethegreat, Nurse Susan, Langer Dan, Built By Ballymore, First Street, Thanksforthehelp, Hollow Games, Search For Glory, Springwell Bay, Stuzzikini, Walking On Air, Cuthbert Dibble, Jay Jay Reilly, Will Do, Rambo T, Angels Breath, Get A Tonic, Maxxum, Moon D’Orange, West To The Bridge, Call Me Lord, Finest Evermore, Franciscan Rock, Presentandcounting
