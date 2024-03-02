Special offer: Save £4 on the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide.

Sporting Life users can get a £4 discount on this year's Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide.
Written by Paul Ferguson, it's been a staple of the great meeting for many years now and the 2024 edition includes plenty of interesting features.
There are guest contributes from Graham Clark, Rory Delargy, Donn McClean, Jodie Standing and Jess Stafford.
The offer applies to the print and digital editions, plus the print/digital bundle.
The discount code to use is: SL24CF
Click here to buy the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.