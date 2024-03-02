Special offer: Save £4 on the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide.

Written by Paul Ferguson, it's been a staple of the great meeting for many years now and the 2024 edition includes plenty of interesting features.

There are guest contributes from Graham Clark, Rory Delargy, Donn McClean, Jodie Standing and Jess Stafford.

The offer applies to the print and digital editions, plus the print/digital bundle.

The discount code to use is: SL24CF

Click here to buy the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide