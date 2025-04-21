Trainers' title race: Dan Skelton confident he can claim first championship

The British challenger enjoyed a productive Easter Monday, saddling four winners courtesy of Deep Purple and Doyouknowwhatimean at Chepstow, Claim Du Brizais at Fakenham and, more significantly in terms of prize money, Mostly Sunny at Plumpton.

But the bookies now make Mullins 2/9 favourite in the two-horse race and it looks set to go down to the last day of the season at Sandown where Lossiemouth, Gaelic Warrior, Energumene, El Fabiolo and Impaire Et Passe could all form part of the raiding party from Ireland.

The two trainers will also be represented during the three-day Perth Festival which runs from Wednesday through to Friday and Skelton - who has saddled 958 winners compared to Mullins' 174 and still leads by £52,698 - is feeling upbeat.

He said on Tuesday's edition of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "It (the mood) is pretty good.

"Obviously, there was a bit of an ebb and flow last week with Cheltenham and then Plumpton, but we've stayed ahead the whole way through. It looks like we'll stay ahead the whole way to Sandown and then we know what's coming at Sandown - we've seen the entries.

"I don't know what he (Mullins) is going to run, we can only run what we can. We just need a bit of a lead going into it to try and defend the best we can. We need all our colleagues (other British trainers) to have a good Sandown too, but the mood is really positive, everyone is enjoying it and the support at the track - especially the two days at Plumpton - I've never experienced anything like it to be honest. I know it's not the biggest track in the world but there were people so behind us.

"It wasn't like that last year at all, but it gives me lots of joy as much as anything as people are enjoying it and if we don't win we're obviously odds-on to get beat, but it doesn't feel like it'll be for nothing as everyone is enjoying it so much. People are emailing, texting and messaging me and you don't even get that sort of response before Cheltenham (Festival) so it's a different thing and even if we get beat it will have been worth it because we've had an absolutely unbelievable year.