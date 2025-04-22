British Trainers' Championship showdown heads to Perth

All eyes on Sandown and the fascinating battle between Dan Skelton and reigning champ Willie Mullins to be crowned leading trainer as the 2024/25 jumps campaign draws to a close, but first up we have the three-day Perth Festival.

Three consecutive race days in largely drying conditions (showers expected Friday afternoon) can be challenging for groundstaff but they 'front-load' the fixture these days with a couple of Listed events on the opening card and Mullins has his eyes on both prizes.

Skelton could be on the board already courtesy of Next Left in the novices' handicap chase at 2.18 but the Irish maestro really comes to the party in the next as Kiss Will, Ballygunner Castle and You Oughta Know representing the Closutton team with Skelton relying solely on Royal Infantry.

Kiss Will - the choice of Paul Townend - is very much the one with potential now tackling three miles having been seventh behind The New Lion in the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. His 13-length maiden win at Fairyhouse prior to that was impressive and Townend hinted that he'd initially seen Kiss Will as a future stayer straight after winning that two-mile event in such good style.

There's another direct head-to-head in the mares' chase too although again it's Mullins who outweighs Skelton from a numerical point of view as Fun Fun Fun (Paul Townend) and Paggane (Harry Cobden) take on Coco Mademoiselle under Harry Skelton.

The last-named appeared to be going really well still before sprawling after taking the third-last at Cheltenham last week but must bounce back six days on and faces a horse in Fun Fun Fun who is just getting going as a stayer and appeared to love the new trip when winning a Grade 3 at Limerick last time.

It's then over to Etalon for the Skeltons in the two-mile handicap chase, although the trainer recently stated that he's one horse they've struggled to get right since trying to having him at his peak for the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter in November and the latest Ayr fourth didn't exactly hint at an imminent revival.