Trainers' title race: Dan Skelton 15/8 after moving £52,000 clear

Mullins' Mr Escobar (£5,468) finished third there, Westport Cove (£6,080) was fourth in the feature BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Chase Handicap Chase and he sent out Emerald Poet (£12,526) to beat Skelton's Le Beau Madrik in the closing bumper.

His victory in the Southern Cranes Novices' Handicap Hurdle contributed £23,764 to the tally.

The British challenger enjoyed a profitable Easter Monday, saddling four winners courtesy of Deep Purple and Doyouknowwhatimean at Chepstow, Claim Du Brizais at Fakenham and Mostly Sunny, more significantly, at Plumpton.

The battle looks set to go down to the final day at Sandown where Lossiemouth, Gaelic Warrior, Energumene, El Fabiolo and Impaire Et Passe could all form part of the Mullins raiding party.

He has a huge potential team for the bet365 Gold Cup which includes long-term market leaders High Class Hero and Dancing City, Scottish National one-two Captain Cody and Klarc Kent, last year’s winner Minella Cocooner and Randox Grand National third Grangeclare West.

He has six in the bet365 Oaksey Chase in Appreciate It, Blue Lord, Classic Getaway, El Fabiolo plus Aintree winners Gaelic Warrior and Gentleman De Mee.

Energumene is joined in the bet365 Celebration Chase by Gaelic Warrior, Impaire Et Passe and Il Etait Temps.

Lossiemouth is the star turn in the bet365 Select Hurdle, a race in which the trainer could also run El Fabiolo, Jade de Grugy and Kitzbuhel.

Mullins has four in the bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase with Chosen Witness, Lombron, O’Moore Park and Paggane while if it all comes down to the closing bet365 Handicap Hurdle he could be represented by Bunting, Dr Eggman, Jump Allen and King Alexander.

Skelton has 33 entries of his own across the card including three in the bet365 Gold Cup and eight in the finale.