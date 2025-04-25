Trainers' title final day: David Ord sets the scene

David Ord sets the scene as the trainers' title race heads into the final afternoon at Sandown Park.

And so, we head into the final day of the National Hunt season, an afternoon that in the past ambled quietly, irrelevantly, along to the vast majority. Yes, we had some thrilling Whitbreads, the race not the bitter, that were really thrilling, but in the big scheme of things they were a nice addition to the highlights reel the BBC, ITV or Channel 4 would play at the end of the programme - no more, no less. But then Willie Mullins decided he’d quite like to be champion trainer on both sides of the Irish Sea and all of a sudden it had real purpose. Last year was historic as he followed in the footprints of Vincent O’Brien. It was also inevitable.

In 2025 the betting says it is again, despite Dan Skelton having more momentum, runners and winners, in the closing week this time around. He’s still there, fighting, but when it comes to the four big races that are going to shape the title on Saturday, light on firepower. To borrow a phrase from friend and colleague Dan Barber, it feels like he’s turning up to the OK Corral with a water pistol. But all is not lost. There might be a little help from friends along the way. Nicky Henderson, filmed singing 'we are the champions' with Willie at a post-Cheltenham celebration, has jumped ship. He wants Jonbon to win the bet365 Celebration Chase for Dan. The great game is a fickle old beast. On Timeform weight-adjusted ratings he will, sitting nine pounds clear of Energumene. If he fires, he wins, but second and third would do nicely for team Closutton. And the former champion and returning Il Etait Temps are rated to do just that. But with little wiggle room given Edwardstone and Master Chewy are both lurking only a few pounds behind that pair. It’s a similar story in the bet365 Oaksey Chase where Gaelic Warrior (180) tops the lot but Pic D’Orhy sits there on 178 to keep him honest with Gentleman De Mee and Appreciate It next in. The champion has elected to rely on Kitzbuhel alone in the bet365 Select Hurdle and again he’s top-rated on 163p but only a pound clear of Salver and two of Lucky Place. Big chances for Mullins, plenty of them, but no penalty kicks.