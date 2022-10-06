Jim Boyle hopes Going Gone can help get the party started thousands of miles away in Las Vegas on Saturday by securing what he describes would be a real “feather in the cap” moment with victory in the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket.

The progressive four-year-old, who is already a dual winner this season, will take on 22 rivals in the two and a quarter mile test as he bids to give Boyle the most valuable success of his career in the heritage handicap, which is worth £103,080 to the winner. However, while hopeful of a big run from the gelded son of Le Havre, the Epsom handler will have to make do with watching the race from a television screen after double booking himself on a trip to Las Vegas, which is eight hours behind Newmarket. He said: “A friend of mine invited me to the Ryder Cup the other year which was then cancelled but he got the air miles back. He rang me at the start of the year and said ‘do you fancy going to Las Vegas in October?’ I said yes as I didn’t realise this would happen! "We are out there for four nights and we are going to watch the college football game between Notre Dame and BYU but for the rest of the trip we will play it by ear. Thank God his owners Paul Taylor and Richard O’Dywer have a good nature and they have had a laugh about it! "They have been fantastic supporters. Richard came down 15 years ago and spent the morning with me after contacting me out of the blue. We got on really well and they have been with me ever since. "Regarding the race everyone wants to win these heritage handicaps. They are every bit as hard as the pattern races, if not more so. It would be a big feather in our cap if we could pull it off but we are under no illusions of the task."

Going Gone has taken his form to new heights this season with victories in the Great Metropolitan Handicap at Epsom Downs in the Mallard Handicap at Doncaster. However not all has been plain sailing, with Boyle describing him as a “hooligan” in his early days. The trainer said: “We took him to Salisbury and it was a disaster. We hoped he was our flagship horse. He was big and backwards and we weren’t expecting miracles but we thought he would run well but he was an absolute hooligan. “He was dripping with sweat and he played up horrendously and they couldn’t get him in the stalls. There was a few long faces but the decision was made then to geld him and we haven’t looked back since. “It took a while for his brain to unwind last season but after that win at Newmarket last autumn but it was at that point he was starting to realise his potential as he was impressive that day.” Victory in the Great Metropolitan was a fantastic start to the season for Going Gone, but it was his fourth place finish in the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in June that opened the gateway to staying options. Boyle added: “We targeted the Great Metropolitan over the winter and it was great win it as we love having winners at Epsom but it was a hell of a run at Ascot. “We were rolling the dice in terms of the trip. We knew he would gallop and stay well but two and a half miles at Ascot was a big step up but we felt it was within his reach and a nice race to have a go at. “He had to come from some way back but he made up a lot of ground and ran a really gutsy race and the form is very strong and it vindicated our opinion of him.”