Trainer form analysis | The yards in flying form in June

Tony McFadden highlights four trainers who fared notably well in June and whose horses are firing on all cylinders.

Harriet Bethell (7 winners - 19 runners, 36.8% strike rate) Harriet Bethell fared well with her small string of horses in the past three seasons, registering totals of 11, 13 and 14 winners, at creditable strike rates between 17 and 21%. It's also worth noting that you'd have turned a profit backing her runners to £1 level stakes in each of those campaigns, which highlights how her yard is an underrated stable. We're only at the half-way point of the year, but Bethell is already only one winner away from matching her previous career-best tally of 14 for a campaign, and she's improved her strike rate to 25%. That's in no small part due to an excellent June when Bethell sent out seven winners from only 19 runners at a highly impressive strike rate of 36.8%. She also sent out four runners-up, further underlining the stable's superb form. The progressive City Captain, who contributed two wins for the stable in June, is one to keep on the right side, while On The River registered his ninth win for Bethell, in just his third campaign with the yard, and has been a fine advertisement for his trainer's talent.

Jack Channon (14-49, 28.6%) June 2025 was Jack Channon's most successful yet in terms of winners since he took over the licence from his father Mick at the start of 2023. His previous best was 12 in August of last year, but he sent out 14 winners in June from a total of 49 runners at a strike rate of 28.6%. That was comfortably the highest strike rate among trainers who had at least ten Flat winners in the month (Stuart Williams and Charlie Appleby, who each had ten winners, were next on the list at 24.39%). It may have been Channon's best month yet, but it's unlikely to represent a flash in the pan as he's been enjoying a fine campaign and his 35 winners for the year have come at a strike rate of 25% (the same as Harriet Bethell). Only Charlie Appleby, with 49 winners at 32.7%, has a better strike this year among British Flat trainers who have had at least 50 runners. Charlie Clover (6-13, 46.2%) Charlie Clover, brother to trainer Tom Clover and a former assistant to Kevin Philippart de Foy, is in his first full season with a licence but he went close to registering a Royal Ascot winner at the first attempt when Flowerhead was runner-up in the Queen Mary Stakes only 11 days after winning a Chepstow maiden. Eclipser provided Clover with his first winner when landing a Chelmsford maiden on June 5, but by the end of the month the trainer had sent out a further five individual winners. His record for June was a remarkable six winners from only 13 runners at a strike rate of 46.2%, and, unsurprisingly, that was comfortably the best strike rate among British Flat trainers who had at least ten runners in the month. It could have been even better as he also had three runners-up, most notably Flowerhead who chased home True Love at Royal Ascot and is an early flagbearer for the yard.

Read: Andrew Asquith's Weekend View

Christopher Mason (4-11, 36.4%) Four winners from 11 runners at a strike rate of 36.4% gives a good indication that Christopher Mason's runners were in good form in June. However, that point is further underlined by Mason's percentage of rivals beaten figure of 80.6% and Timeform run-to-form percentage of 90.9% No British Flat trainer who had at least ten runners in June fared as well on the percentage of rivals beaten and Timeform run-to-form metrics. Mason had four winners, three seconds, two thirds and a fourth during a successful month for the stable, with only one runner finishing outside the frame.