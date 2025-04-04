Trainer and jockey quotes for the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday April 5

Views from connections ahead of the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

Willie Mullins, trainer - Appreciate It, I Am Maximus, Meetingofthewaters, Minella Crooner, Nick Rockett and Grangeclare West. Click on link for full quotes, Willie on I Am Maximus: "On paper he hasn’t had as good a preparation as last year. He won the Bobbyjo in 2024 but had to miss it this time around but on his homework he is definitely in the place I want him to be, and more importantly the place Paul Townend wants him to be. That’s why he’s elected to ride him again, and I think that says a lot."

Paul Nicholls, trainer - Kandoo Kid "We run five in the National which is exciting for everyone involved. Harry Cobden has chosen Kandoo Kid and you can see why because he is a lightly raced horse with plenty of upside. Immediately after he finished a close third in last year's Topham I remember saying to Harry that he had two objectives for this season...the Coral Gold Cup and the National. "He duly won the Coral Gold Cup, I've been training him all winter for Aintree and he had a nice day out at Newbury recently under top weight over an inadequate trip. The National is a tough ask but we think he will be very competitive." (From Betfair blog) Paul Nicholls, trainer - Bravemansgame "He's a class horse, a great jumper and if he takes to the fences on ground that should suit then off that rating you never know. You'd imagine Harry would be more fearful of Bravemansgame than any of our other contenders. He has thrived during the recent warm spell and James Reveley has been over from France to give him a school." Paul Nicholls, trainer - Hitman "He does find it hard to win but we will not be disappointed if he finishes second on Saturday. He should give young Freddie Gingell a great first ride in the National." Paul Nicholls, trainer - Threeunderthrufive "I've trained him all season with Aintree in mind and his defeat by the narrowest margin at Ascot two months ago under top weight was highly encouraging. He hasn't had a hard season, is in top form at home and has plenty of positives. He's an interesting each way outsider." Paul Nicholls, trainer - Stay Away Fay "He wasn't quite right for a while but he is definitely coming to himself now and has improved since Cheltenham where there were little signs of a revival after a messy start. We know he stays well but obviously he needs to show more now and I'm hoping he can give Paul O'Brien a rewarding first ride in the National."

Watch the closest Grand National finish ever!

JJ Slevin, jockey - Intense Raffles "The ground could possibly be the only negative, but although most of his form is on soft ground he is a classy horse and his form is pretty strong. I think a good horse like him will get away with it, but they will water the course enough to make sure that it is perfectly safe ground. I jumped him over some of the Aintree style fences last week and he jumped them really well. He seems to have a nice weight on his back and we are hoping for a good run, however you can never be too confident in the Grand National. I’m looking forward to it as you always want a ride in it. All we can now hope for is the best." (From William Hill blog) Keith Donoghue, jockey - Stumptown "I’ve had a little bit of attention leading up to my ride on Stumptown in the Grand National, but I suppose that just comes with the territory. "I schooled Stumptown over the Aintree style fences last week and he seemed very well. He seems to be in good form at home and I’m really looking forward to him. He did a great job at Cheltenham and I actually think the better ground helps him travel that bit better. We will swap the cheekpieces for the blinkers again, which he won in at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day last year, and the idea of that is to just make him travel in the race." (From William Hill blog) Gavin Cromwell, trainer - Stumptown, Vanillier, Perceval Legallois “We’ll have the blinkers on Stumptown, and they seemed to do the trick with Vanillier as well. He also ran well at Cheltenham, and he seems in good form. He’s off the same mark as he was when finishing second here a couple of years ago, which certainly gives us hope that he could run well. “The short gap between their runs at Cheltenham and the National is always going to be a concern because you’re in unknown territory, really, and you’re taking a bit of a chance. “Perceval Legallois has had a longer break than the rest of them, having been off the track since the Dublin Racing Festival. He goes well fresh, so that is definitely a positive. He’s never run over this distance before, which brings a bit of an unknown element, but I don’t see any reason why he won’t stay. He’s been in good form at home." (From William Hill blog)

Stumptown on his way to Cross Country success