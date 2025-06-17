Trackside Live updates from Royal Ascot

The Trackside Live team are parade ringside during Royal Ascot - follow the action here.

4.20 - St James's Palace Stakes Paddock notes 5 Rashabar - has a tendency to get a little on toes but being very hot in the pre-parade, second handler hovering to take over 1 Field Of Gold - been brought into the pre-parade in good time, two handlers, relaxed and looks in great order, probably better than the Curragh 6 Ruling Court - muscular and closely put together, surprising that he was ever considered a middle distance horse conformationally as a proper miler type. Positive 7 Windlord - got a little warm, impressed more earlier in the season as he was physically forward, others preferred 4 Officer - liked at the Curragh, doesn’t stand out as much here 2 First Wave - scopey sort, leggy, looks more of a middle distance horse if anything 3 Henri Matisse - well muscled, solid bodied colt, likeable type, probably liked him marginally more at Longchamp but positive all the same Paddock Verdict

6 Ruling Court best, 3 Henri Matisse second best

American Affair wins the King Charles III Stakes

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Paul Mulrennan told ITV Racing: “It all went pretty smoothly and we got a lovely tow into the race. “We put a hood on him there on the way down to the start – and tweaked a few little things today - as things didn’t go right at Haydock. “We knew he was ‘A1’ after Haydock and it’s great to have a winner down here – it's extra special – I'm a bit older and wiser now!” Winning trainer Jim Goldie added: “I’ve trained the family for three generations – it's very sweet. We’re lucky that we can breed horses like that. “He’s getting faster – he won over seven furlongs at Wetherby but since we went back to five furlongs he has just got better and better. “I was pretty confident that he could do it today – he's always had the talent – and I knew he was one of the fastest horses in the race. “We did a few things differently and it all fell into place.”

Full Result 1st American Affair 11/1 2nd Frost At Dawn 28/1 3rd Regional 9/1

Paddock notes 4 Kerdos loose on the track, now caught and heading to post 7 Regional - now getting notably warm 15 Frost At Dawn - big bodied filly, presenting similar to her last few outings, fine 22 Tropical Storm - in good order again, has been improving through the season with runs 10 Twilight Calls - very on his toes but typical paddock behaviour, not a concern, fine 14 Believing - can’t fault the filly, in excellent order, lovely mover 8 Rumstar - has got warm and toes, similar presentation to normal, okay 1 American Affair - been tricky to saddle and getting himself into a bit of a stew 3 Jasour - very on toes, looks in good order but needs to be kept settled 7 Regional - has become warm but can’t fault for fitness, like 6 Night Raider - in great order again, muscley and ready to go, on toes but can be like that 4 Kerdos - relaxed type compared to some of these, no fitness concerns, fine 13 Balmoral Lady - not much size to her, no fitness concerns, okay 12 Asfoora - no fitness concerns but coat probably doesn’t look as well as last year 16 Mgheera - lovely relaxed mare, presents well, sharpened up since Longchamp, like 5 Manaccan - will come forward for the run, lacking quality of others 20 Aesterius - fit and well, no issues. Better paddock behaviour than we’ve seen recently 19 Prime Art - become quite warm with two handlers, others appeal more 9 Starlust - might need the run still, others appeal more 17 Monteille - proper sprinting type, compact, like 21 Estepona - lacking quality of some of the others, just okay 11 Washington Heights - always presents similar, fine Paddock Verdict

6 Night Raider - 22 Tropical Storm -16 Mgheera the best trio

Action from the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “He was very impressive. “We travelled well there and got to the front a long way home and he just kept on going. “He’s a tall horse and improving from week to week.” Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien added: “We are absolutely delighted – he's a lovely horse. “We always thought that he was lovely – he didn’t get out for a while but Chris [Hayes] loved him on debut. “He’s not slow, but he looks like he will definitely get seven furlongs and he kept going there.”

Full Result 1st Gstaad 7/2 fav 2nd Do Or Do Not 80/1 3rd Coppull 66/1

Paddock notes 10 Kolkata Knight - behind in the coat, wouldn’t expect to see at this stage of the year, big babyish type, one for future 21 Warsaw - fairly flat backed and not the imposing type we’ve seen from the sire this season, but very appealing. Athletic, fit 20 Underwriter - nice big bodied colt, not a typical smaller two year old, likeable 13 Power Blue - bit warm and weak through the neck, muscular quarters, okay 6 Coppull - poor coat compared to some of these, others appeal more 2 Andab - compact, well put together colt, nice enough 7 Do Or Do Not - well balanced, small head but nice enough type, quite professional 16 Shaatir - quite a big frame, quite babyish and green, one for notebook rather than today 8 Gavoo - tall and leggy, fine 3 Ballistic Missile - a typical classic Hannon two year old, small built and racy, likeable enough 4 Bone Marra - has a bit of size about it and a nice enough walk, fine 15 Rock On Thunder - a bit on his toes, conformationally the kind of colt you’d want for this, compact sprinting, nice if he holds together 14 Raakeb - lacking size compared to some of these, nice walker, others appeal more 11 Military Code - big strapping colt, wears red hood (standard from the yard) and held tight, nice type 5 Bourbon Blues - still perhaps a bit big, larger framed colt, will continue to progress 1 American Gulf - likeable type, well balanced, professional attitude, positive 17 Super Soldier - full bodied colt, always appears a bit heavy, just fine 18 Tadej - big deep chested colt, toey with two handlers 9 Gstaad - rangy and athletic, babyish compared to other O’Brien runner, think he’ll improve on whatever he does today 12 Postmodern - wears red hood, not a paddock standout, presenting similar to Yarmouth Paddock Verdict

15 Rock On Thunder - 20 Underwriter - 1 American Gulf are the best three

Docklands edges out Rosallion in the Queen Anne

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Mark Zahra, who lost his whip mid-race, told ITV Racing: “Everyone kept scaring me about the whip rules so I thought it was easier to throw it away at the 200 metre pole! “They went a very slow speed and we just crept into it and he kept on responding and responding. “What an amazing feeling! The Australians are making more noise than anyone! “The crowd here – it's one of the best moments of my career.” Winning trainer Harry Eustace added: “It’s pretty sweet – I've lost my voice. “He’s been an absolute legend for us and if you need a course specialist it’s here at this meeting as the racing is just so good. “He’s got the most unbelievable constitution and just loves being a racehorse. “He’s very competitive and I knew when he ran well first time up after all that travelling that he would run up to his best here.”

Full Result 1st Docklands 14/1 2nd Rosallion 5/2 fav 3rd Cairo 100/1

Paddock notes 10 Rosallion - very late to the pre-parade. All others have gone through to paddock. Warm, which is excusable in the weather but not standing out. Sharpened up slightly from Newbury. 4 Diego Velazquez - been neighing and playing about in the pre-parade, uncharacteristic of an O’Brien runner, especially as a four-year-old. Has become warm as a result. 3 Dancing Gemini - well muscled and full bodied colt, always appeals. Has become a bit warm between the back legs but has a tendency to do so. 2 Carl Spackler - immediately impressed. Deep chested colt with a good walk, really catches the attention. Very professional. 5 Docklands - looks better in the coat than at Epsom, doesn’t lack for quality against some of these. 8 Notable Speech - has sharpened up a touch since the Lockinge, but not a notable amount. Others appeal more. 7 Lead Artist - tends to present similar each time we’ve seen him. Can’t find a negative but doesn’t tend to jump out from a paddock perspective. 6 Lake Forest - looks like he might improve for fitness again, not an eye catcher. 9 Quddwah - wears red hood, no fitness concerns but come in to the pre-parade a bit tense and tight through the neck. 1 Cairo - two handlers and left late to pre-parade, warm and lacking quality of some of these. Paddock verdict

2 Carl Spackler rated the best