Trackside Live recap: Paddock comments and selections for the November Meeting at Cheltenham

The Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates and selections from The November Meeting at Cheltenham. Recap Friday's fare here.

All times GMT. Please refresh for updates.

Full result and report LEXINGTON WOOD 7/2 Whermyrosemarygoes 20/1 Way Of Stars 9/2 Crooked Path 5/1

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Winning reaction Olly Murphy: "He's a horse who has flattered to deceive a little bit. He's disappointed me thus far and he's been waiting for a strongly run handicap. His work has always been very good. He was actually second to Ballyfad in a bumper which is why we bought him, we actually bought him this day last year so maybe it's fate. "Sometimes when you want to make a plan you have to train for good people and Adrian Butler's a very, very good supporter of mine who lets me to get on with training the horses, placing them. He hasn't been the luckiest in the world the last couple of years so I'm delighted. Sometimes you have to have a plan, today was a plan; I've a very, very patient owner and he's been well rewarded."

Parade ring updates 14 Likewhatyousee - looks okay. 17 Kilt - only okay, others better. 6 Way Of Stars - not overly big and busy, others better. 5 Eben Zaabeel - is fit and well. Nice quality. 1 King's Scholar - very fit, two handlers but relaxed. 7 Lexington Wood - looks fit and well. 16 Ocean Of Dreams (first entry below) - another to get keen. 8 Mystic Rose - fit but has got very keen in the parade ring. 12 Baymount - very fit, looks well. 18 Ade Boy - looks okay. 13 Final Surprise - fit and well, no issues. 2 First Ascent - is fit. 4 Sytadel (first entry below) - NON-RUNNER, WITHDRAWN. 10 Tuppence - looks fit and well. 16 Ocean Of Dreams - looks fit. 9 Babyken- fit after absence, nice type, athletic and racy. 3 Crooked Path - very fit, as he was last time too. 4 Sytadel - a big unit, little bit of filling out to do, and still a bit green. 15 Whermyrosemarygoes - fit and well, no issues.

Full result and report LOCK STOCK 4/1 Hitintheheadlines 9/1 Ferocimo 100/30 favourite

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Winning reaction Charlie Hammond: "I'm very lucky. I ride for my father-in-law which some people would hate to do but he's a very good trainer, he's so easy to ride for and we've got some lovely owners. He probably doesn't get the credit he deserves. "This horse came and he had fallen apart a bit. We've been hard on him, he had three quick runs and he won a big final and he's come here today and he's done that. Had the ground been proper soft ground, we wouldn't have run but we were hoping that it would be quicker than they were saying it was, he loves quick ground and hopefully there's a nice target in the spring for him now as well."

Two hurdles in the home straight have been dolled off due to the low sun. Verdict 5 Luck Between Us and 1 Dallas Star best pair. Really like the 5 for the future whatever he does here.

Parade ring updates 9 Divine Diva (two entries below) - is very fit, but she's busy in the parade ring, getting a lead off her stablemate. Nice walker the 2 Hitintheheadlines (first entry below), covers the ground well 4 Lock Stock - fit and well, keeping its physique despite a busy time recently. 10 Red Acres Georgie (two entries below) - is very active in pre parade. Not misbehaving, just knows he’s at the races. 9 Divine Diva (first entry below) - fine, again not the biggest, doesn't stand out, for all she's fit. 1 Dallas Star - is very fit. Compact type. Relaxed in the pre-parade. 7 Woodstock Octo - fine, but maybe looked a bit better last time; does not stand out to the same extent here (which may indicate this is a better contest). 2 Hitintheheadlines - looks very well. Fit, relaxed in pre parade. Looks very well. 10 Red Acres Georgie (first entry below) - very fit and well, looks a staying type, in good order. 8 Ferocimo - another future chasing type, big unit, fit and appeals. 5 Luck Between Us - lovely big chasing type, two handlers, but relaxed; very fit. 9 Divine Diva - is fit. 10 Red Acres Georgie - looks fit.

Full result and report THUNDER ROCK 11/4 favourite Mahons Glory 7/1 Triple Trade 3/1

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Winning reaction Sean Bowen: "Amazing training performance to get him back to where he was, or nearly where he was. It was weird, I couldn't hold him to the start today, I think just getting his head in front last time did him the world of good. Cerys loves the horse and she said he's feeling better than ever this season for whatever reason. It was brilliant. "It [the low sun coming up the home straight] was bad. We didn't start down there so we couldn't see it from the start but for a veterans' race there were a lot of mistakes up the straight which probably shows you that it wasn't great. I wanted to give him room, it's slippy on the bend, I wanted a good, clear run round - Harry Cobden slipped on my inside - but he had a good clear run over his fences, got in a good rhythm and won well."

Sean Bowen and Thunder Rock clear the final fence

Verdict 3 Outlaw Peter is a little bit on toes but does appeal after a break, in great order. Worth repeating 7 Triple Trade is fine but wouldn't be the paddock pick by any means here. At the prices it's the 3 and 1 Ga Law we like best.

Parade ring updates Rug off the 1 Ga Law and he does look very fit. These old boys have seen it all, all behaving fine, little to say here. 6 Glengouly - looks well. Fit. 2 Mahons Glory - looks fit after 118 day lay-off. 8 Time To Bite - looks well. 1 Ga Law - red hood. Relaxed. Looks fit. 5 Copperhead - looks fit but will improve for the run. Relaxed. 3 Outlaw Peter (first entry below) very fit after absence, good definition, relaxed, looks very well. 4 Thunder Rock - looks fit and relaxed. Very fit and well after recent win, looks well. 3 Outlaw Peter - looks fit considering been off for a while. 7 Triple Trade - looks okay. Fit enough.

Full result and report JONBON 1/2 favourite

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Winning reaction Harry Cobden: "He's the most fantastic horse. I've spent the last five years following him round. I never thought I'd get to ride him. He's a wonderful horse, he's a brilliant jumper, he's incredibly intelligent and I'm just the lucky man on his back. "Today was his first run and historically all of Nicky's horses improve a bit for the run so I was a little bit conscious of that and that's why I didn't want to send him on too much but he's done it well. He's the sort of horse, 10 years old now, who will only do what he has to do, the further we went the better."

Harry Cobden and Jonbon over the last at Cheltenham

Verdict 1 Jonbon ought to be good enough on what we have seen.

Going update The going has been changed to good from good, good to soft in places. Parade ring updates In the parade ring now and 1 Jonbon is getting a bit on his toes, a bit like the old Jonbon used to. Still fine, just a little keen. 1 Jonbon - looks very good in his coat. Looks like he’ll tighten up around the middle for the run. Relaxed and taking it all in. 4 Saint Segal - looks fit. Deep girth type. Quite thick set. 3 Mighty Bandit - looks like it will come on for the run. Very good in his coat. Relaxed.

Full result and report D ART D ART 7/2 Intosomethinggood 100/30

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Winning reaction Daniel King: "He jumped really well throughout, took me through the race very easy and when I asked him he picked up. I think I just sat there going to the last but once I asked him at the back of it he picked up really well and stayed on well to the line. "Tom's a very good trainer, he's been very good to me the last couple of years and I'm delighted to get the leg up on this lad. The owner, as well, is very good to me so I'm delighted to pay him back with a winner here." Thomas Cooper: "He's improved big time from his run back in Gowran, he jumps, stays and I can't say anymore about the pilot - he's just top drawer. He's just absolutely class, he's going to go all the way. He's quiet, he doesn't move, he's just class personified. He's going to be snapped up. He's absolutely magic. This horse over 12 months ago was literally dead. He had a very bad accident at home and it was absolutely terrible."

D Art D Art (left) jumps to victory at Cheltenham

Verdict Again no standout but 2 D Art D Art is best of the quintet.

Parade ring updates 7 Kingston Narcissus (first entry below) - coat very good. Is fit. 7 Kingston Narcissus - on its toes. Appears fit but still has rug on. 5 Intosomethinggood - a little on toes. Looks plenty fit enough after recent run. 2 D Art D Art - looks fit. Relaxed in pre-parade. 1 Bill Joyce - thick set type. Relaxed. Carrying condition considering it ran 23 days ago. 4 Follow Your Luck - is getting warm in the pre parade and didn’t do that last time.

Full result and report NORMAN FLETCHER 12/1 Keno Black 5/1 Glancing Jack 11/4 favourite High Fibre 4/1

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Winning reaction Jamie Brace for whom it was a first winner at Cheltenham: "It's what dreams are made of. Even from pony racing and pointing you dream of days like this and I can't put it into words. I've had a few rides around here and plenty downs but coming to the last I knew I only had one horse to beat and was going to be in front, you're literally waiting for another horse to come next to you and it's actually quite daunting. "Norman has done very well, he's stuck his head out for me and kept travelling. I can't thank the Twiston-Davieses enough, the whole team, Ernie who rides him the whole time, it's all credit to them I was just steering. "I wanted to be down the paint but there was so much carnage in front of me that I took him back and tried to give him a bit of daylight. As soon as he had a bit of daylight he locked on with me, he attacked his hurdles, he was absolutely fantastic and a dream to ride around there."

Jamie Brace after winning on Norman Fletcher

For those that missed that, Gidleigh Park is OUT of the Shloer. Verdict Best pair 6 High Fibre and 19 Norman Fletcher but nothing jumps out in particular.