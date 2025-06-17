Trackside Live recap from Royal Ascot

The Trackside Live team were parade ringside during day one of Royal Ascot - recap the action here.

6.10 - Copper Horse Stakes Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey James Doyle, who was completing a quick-fire double, told ITV Racing: “We had a bit of give and take early on to find our mutual ground - he didn’t help me early on but he did near the winning line! “I was too far back – they went no gallop – and he walked out of the gate in the first-time blinkers which they can sometimes do. “He picked up so well from the turn. He’s a character!” Winning co-trainer John Gosden added: “He might be a good ‘cup horse’. “She [Phillippa Cooper of Normandie Stud] is a great breeder because she breeds them for stamina which we don’t see much. “People like to buy them because it means they can run in races like this.”

Full Result 1st French Master 5/2 fav 2nd Caballo De Mar 13/2 3rd Samui 20/1 4th Barnso 14/1

Paddock notes 6 Real Dream - nicely keen, busy walk, very fit if a touch warm 4 Fairbanks - fit and fine, no issues, looks well 7 French Master - catching the eye immediately with level of fitness, fine in blinkers 14 Champagne Prince - two handlers but well managed, looks fine 16 Aeronautic - nice stamp of a horse, good level of muscle definition over quarters 2 Endless Victory - tall, strong, has got warm but isn't upset with it, likeable 3 Samui - horse that looks like he carries a bit of condition, okay but others appeal more 10 Lavender Hill Mob - looks well, has actually strengthened up since last seen, looks well 15 Jesse Evans - loose walker and fit enough, some sharper types in here 13 My Mate Mozzie - has got very warm which he doesn’t normally, others appear fitter 8 Barnso - very lean sort, two handlers but fine, no issues 1 Prydwen - wears red hood, two handlers and has got warm, fit enough 11 Loughville - a little on toes and has got warm as a result, others preferred 12 Caballo De Mar - little keen, nothing that isn't being managed well, strong type 5 Crypto Force - compact, agitated and therefore has got warm Paddock Verdict

7 French Master and 6 Real Dream the best pair

5.35 - Wolferton Stakes Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey James Doyle told ITV Racing: “He had a nasty enough injury last year and we thought he wasn't quite there on his first two starts this year. He’s a big boy and it’s taken a while to get him there. “He was the quality act in this race today and he showed his class there. That was a good performance because it was the first time trying this trip. “I made sure he jumped out well and he overraced a little as a result. There’s no reason why he can’t take on the big boys over a mile and a quarter now. “You do feel the pressure and you can never count your chickens at a meeting like this. To get a winner on the board this early is great.” Winning trainer Richard Hannon added: “James made the decision [to step the horse up in trip] really. He said it didn't feel like he had the speed for a mile. “He never looked like being beaten today – everyone loves him, we get emails about him! “He’s in the Eclipse and I think he will run very well in it.”

Full Result 1st Haatem 8/1 2nd Galen 13/2 3rd King's Gambit 4/1 fav 4th Enfjaar 5/1

Paddock notes 11 King's Gambit - situation isn't improving, he might be better once out on the track but it's negative behaviour so far 2 Liberty Lane - always presents well and struggled to fault him again, well muscled, no negatives 3 Military Order - red hood, two handlers, looks fine but others better 16 Doha - a little on toes which she can be, have seen her look better in the past 13 Passion And Glory - plodding around and appears to be carrying a bit of condition 4 Phantom Flight - light framed, looks fit, always presents similar, fine 11 King's Gambit - lathered up with sweat, two handlers and far too keen at present, monitoring 8 Enfjaar - rangy type, definitely come forward for last run at Sandown, likeable enough 9 Haatem - roundy type, always looks this way, not an issue, he's fine 6 Checkandchallenge - fine, tends to present similar 12 Meydaan - tends to look like he’s carrying a bit of condition but fine 15 Torito - keen and will definitely come on for the run 1 Galen - fit and well, no issues 14 Sons And Lovers - finely tuned, looks in great order, stand out from a fitness perspective 7 Ecureuil Secret - strong, as he was Epsom, looks well 10 Haunted Dream - very on toes with two handlers, late to paddock, fine and being well managed Paddock Verdict

14 Sons And Lovers and 8 Enfjaar best pair

The King and Queen arrive at Royal Ascot

5.00 - Ascot Stakes Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Billy Lee told ITV Racing: “He jumped a fraction steady and I was a bit further back than I wanted to be. “But we got a good trip throughout, and then we took off. I thought he’d stay and go close and he had that kick at the two-furlong pole. “I was confident that he’d get the trip but I probably lit him up a bit soon but then I probably nicked a few lengths. “Henry [De Bromhead, trainer] had him spot on for today. It’s just great to be here and to get a winner is extra special.” Winning trainer Henry De Bromhead added: “It’s easier when the horses have as much ability as him and it’s great to get horses from Chris [Jones, owner]. “We appreciate the tremendous support and the great team at home.” Jones added: “I’ve never been here before – I've never had a top hat and experienced it all. “We’ve had a trying time of things in the National Hunt game and the lads deserve this big winner. “We [Henry De Bromhead] are friends; he is our trainer but we were out last night and had great fun and we will have some fun tonight too!”

Full Result 1st Ascending 20/1 2nd Nurburgring 16/1 3rd Comfort Zone 33/1 4th Leinster 25/1

Paddock notes 17 Leinster - now getting very toey 3 Divine Comedy - in good shape, two handlers as she’s quite keen, has been fairly settled when seen her before this year 4 San Salvador - touch warm already, fine with it, have seen him look better 9 Ascending - compact, well put together - not your typical staying type but makes appeal 6 Feigning Madness - very fit, relaxed, good walk 2 Artistic Star - two handlers and has become very warm, would be a small concern 10 Liari - red hood and already warm between back legs, very fit 18 Woot City - sturdily built, in very good order 11 Zoffee - familiar face and looks in great order for him 12 Saturn - dripping with sweat, which is off-putting 7 East India Dock - always tend to present very fit from the yard and he does, positive 8 Manxman - very fit and lean, in tremendous shape for this 15 Reaching High - big framed, scopey horse, fine 1 Dawn Rising - quite warm and quite keen, nothing to put you off considerably, fit enough 5 Align The Stars - always an impressive physical, presents similar to normal, fine 17 Leinster - quite warm under cloth with two handlers, okay 20 Poniros - not concentrating at present, keen and won't settle 16 Comfort Zone - fit, no issues 19 Mr Hampstead - two handlers and settled enough but has got warm, particularly between back legs 13 Nurburgring - always been an eye catching physical, looks well again 14 Alphonse Le Grande - has come on from the Curragh, very fit Paddock Verdict

8 Manxman - 9 Ascending - 11 Zoffee - 14 Alphonse Le Grande the best quartet

Field Of Gold wins the St James's Palace in brilliant fashion

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Colin Keane told ITV Racing: “Good horses make it look easy. “It was a very good renewal of the race. He was very good at the Curragh and he was very good again today. “I was happy enough beside the three main rivals and if anything they [the front-runners] didn’t take us long enough into the race. “He’s a good horse – the best I’ve ever sat on.” Representing the winning owners Juddmonte, Prince Saud Abdullah added: “We are very fortunate to have a horse of this calibre – not only winning, but the style in which he won. “Being a son of Kingman makes it even more valuable to us. “We are very thankful to the horse’s trainers and jockey and all of the staff there who work very hard – we are indebted to them. “We just hope that everyone enjoyed it and it has contributed to horse racing here and the sport as a whole. “It is my father’s [Prince Khalid Abdullah] legacy and our commitment to the sport is everlasting.

Full Result 1st Field Of Gold 8/11 fav 2nd Henri Matisse 4/1

Paddock notes 5 Rashabar - has a tendency to get a little on toes but being very hot in the pre-parade, second handler hovering to take over 1 Field Of Gold - been brought into the pre-parade in good time, two handlers, relaxed and looks in great order, probably better than the Curragh 6 Ruling Court - muscular and closely put together, surprising that he was ever considered a middle distance horse conformationally as a proper miler type. Positive 7 Windlord - got a little warm, impressed more earlier in the season as he was physically forward, others preferred 4 Officer - liked at the Curragh, doesn’t stand out as much here 2 First Wave - scopey sort, leggy, looks more of a middle distance horse if anything 3 Henri Matisse - well muscled, solid bodied colt, likeable type, probably liked him marginally more at Longchamp but positive all the same Paddock Verdict

6 Ruling Court best, 3 Henri Matisse second best

American Affair wins the King Charles III Stakes

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Paul Mulrennan told ITV Racing: “It all went pretty smoothly and we got a lovely tow into the race. “We put a hood on him there on the way down to the start – and tweaked a few little things today - as things didn’t go right at Haydock. “We knew he was ‘A1’ after Haydock and it’s great to have a winner down here – it's extra special – I'm a bit older and wiser now!” Winning trainer Jim Goldie added: “I’ve trained the family for three generations – it's very sweet. We’re lucky that we can breed horses like that. “He’s getting faster – he won over seven furlongs at Wetherby but since we went back to five furlongs he has just got better and better. “I was pretty confident that he could do it today – he's always had the talent – and I knew he was one of the fastest horses in the race. “We did a few things differently and it all fell into place.”

Full Result 1st American Affair 11/1 2nd Frost At Dawn 28/1 3rd Regional 9/1

Paddock notes 4 Kerdos loose on the track, now caught and heading to post 7 Regional - now getting notably warm 15 Frost At Dawn - big bodied filly, presenting similar to her last few outings, fine 22 Tropical Storm - in good order again, has been improving through the season with runs 10 Twilight Calls - very on his toes but typical paddock behaviour, not a concern, fine 14 Believing - can’t fault the filly, in excellent order, lovely mover 8 Rumstar - has got warm and toes, similar presentation to normal, okay 1 American Affair - been tricky to saddle and getting himself into a bit of a stew 3 Jasour - very on toes, looks in good order but needs to be kept settled 7 Regional - has become warm but can’t fault for fitness, like 6 Night Raider - in great order again, muscley and ready to go, on toes but can be like that 4 Kerdos - relaxed type compared to some of these, no fitness concerns, fine 13 Balmoral Lady - not much size to her, no fitness concerns, okay 12 Asfoora - no fitness concerns but coat probably doesn’t look as well as last year 16 Mgheera - lovely relaxed mare, presents well, sharpened up since Longchamp, like 5 Manaccan - will come forward for the run, lacking quality of others 20 Aesterius - fit and well, no issues. Better paddock behaviour than we’ve seen recently 19 Prime Art - become quite warm with two handlers, others appeal more 9 Starlust - might need the run still, others appeal more 17 Monteille - proper sprinting type, compact, like 21 Estepona - lacking quality of some of the others, just okay 11 Washington Heights - always presents similar, fine Paddock Verdict

6 Night Raider - 22 Tropical Storm -16 Mgheera the best trio

Action from the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “He was very impressive. “We travelled well there and got to the front a long way home and he just kept on going. “He’s a tall horse and improving from week to week.” Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien added: “We are absolutely delighted – he's a lovely horse. “We always thought that he was lovely – he didn’t get out for a while but Chris [Hayes] loved him on debut. “He’s not slow, but he looks like he will definitely get seven furlongs and he kept going there.”

Full Result 1st Gstaad 7/2 fav 2nd Do Or Do Not 80/1 3rd Coppull 66/1

Paddock notes 10 Kolkata Knight - behind in the coat, wouldn’t expect to see at this stage of the year, big babyish type, one for future 21 Warsaw - fairly flat backed and not the imposing type we’ve seen from the sire this season, but very appealing. Athletic, fit 20 Underwriter - nice big bodied colt, not a typical smaller two year old, likeable 13 Power Blue - bit warm and weak through the neck, muscular quarters, okay 6 Coppull - poor coat compared to some of these, others appeal more 2 Andab - compact, well put together colt, nice enough 7 Do Or Do Not - well balanced, small head but nice enough type, quite professional 16 Shaatir - quite a big frame, quite babyish and green, one for notebook rather than today 8 Gavoo - tall and leggy, fine 3 Ballistic Missile - a typical classic Hannon two year old, small built and racy, likeable enough 4 Bone Marra - has a bit of size about it and a nice enough walk, fine 15 Rock On Thunder - a bit on his toes, conformationally the kind of colt you’d want for this, compact sprinting, nice if he holds together 14 Raakeb - lacking size compared to some of these, nice walker, others appeal more 11 Military Code - big strapping colt, wears red hood (standard from the yard) and held tight, nice type 5 Bourbon Blues - still perhaps a bit big, larger framed colt, will continue to progress 1 American Gulf - likeable type, well balanced, professional attitude, positive 17 Super Soldier - full bodied colt, always appears a bit heavy, just fine 18 Tadej - big deep chested colt, toey with two handlers 9 Gstaad - rangy and athletic, babyish compared to other O’Brien runner, think he’ll improve on whatever he does today 12 Postmodern - wears red hood, not a paddock standout, presenting similar to Yarmouth Paddock Verdict

15 Rock On Thunder - 20 Underwriter - 1 American Gulf are the best three

Docklands edges out Rosallion in the Queen Anne

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Mark Zahra, who lost his whip mid-race, told ITV Racing: “Everyone kept scaring me about the whip rules so I thought it was easier to throw it away at the 200 metre pole! “They went a very slow speed and we just crept into it and he kept on responding and responding. “What an amazing feeling! The Australians are making more noise than anyone! “The crowd here – it's one of the best moments of my career.” Winning trainer Harry Eustace added: “It’s pretty sweet – I've lost my voice. “He’s been an absolute legend for us and if you need a course specialist it’s here at this meeting as the racing is just so good. “He’s got the most unbelievable constitution and just loves being a racehorse. “He’s very competitive and I knew when he ran well first time up after all that travelling that he would run up to his best here.”

Full Result 1st Docklands 14/1 2nd Rosallion 5/2 fav 3rd Cairo 100/1

Paddock notes 10 Rosallion - very late to the pre-parade. All others have gone through to paddock. Warm, which is excusable in the weather but not standing out. Sharpened up slightly from Newbury. 4 Diego Velazquez - been neighing and playing about in the pre-parade, uncharacteristic of an O’Brien runner, especially as a four-year-old. Has become warm as a result. 3 Dancing Gemini - well muscled and full bodied colt, always appeals. Has become a bit warm between the back legs but has a tendency to do so. 2 Carl Spackler - immediately impressed. Deep chested colt with a good walk, really catches the attention. Very professional. 5 Docklands - looks better in the coat than at Epsom, doesn’t lack for quality against some of these. 8 Notable Speech - has sharpened up a touch since the Lockinge, but not a notable amount. Others appeal more. 7 Lead Artist - tends to present similar each time we’ve seen him. Can’t find a negative but doesn’t tend to jump out from a paddock perspective. 6 Lake Forest - looks like he might improve for fitness again, not an eye catcher. 9 Quddwah - wears red hood, no fitness concerns but come in to the pre-parade a bit tense and tight through the neck. 1 Cairo - two handlers and left late to pre-parade, warm and lacking quality of some of these. Paddock verdict

2 Carl Spackler rated the best