Trackside Live recap from Royal Ascot: parade ring updates and selections

6.10 - Windsor Castle Stakes Reaction of winning connections Winning trainer Eve Johnson Houghton told ITV Racing: “I’m thinking of my dad [Fulke Johnson Houghton] – he would have been proud. “Didn’t he [Charles Bishop, jockey] give him a beautiful ride? “He got unfairly slated for his ride at Epsom and he’s given him a great ride here.” Winning rider Charles Bishop added: “He didn’t stay at Epsom but I got there too soon. I just had to wait and wait today. "Eve [Johnson Houghton, trainer] is magic to ride for – she left it up to me to ride how I felt.”

Full Result 1st Havana Hurricane 7/1 2nd Dickensian 20/1 Deadheat 3rd Rogue Legend 4/1 Deadheat 3rd Azizam 7/1

Paddock Notes 16 Old Is Gold - lovely compact colt, immediately catches eye with a relaxed attitude 22 Utmost Respect - plenty to say, neighing and on toes 18 Rogue Supremacy - not much size to him, but what there is, it’s all muscle, racy type 3 Beach Partee - behind in the coat and might still come forward for racing 2 Azizam - nice stamp, well balanced, likeable type 24 Oasis Diamond - still a little babyish, will keep learning on the job 12 Kamakameleon - on his toes but tends to do so, presenting similar to last time 17 Rogue Legend - nice stamp, a little more size than some of these, no fitness concerns 1 Ardisia - fair walker, wears red hood but relaxed, okay 5 Call Me By My Name - now in a hot mess, very sweaty and on toes 6 Dickensian - compact, presenting similar to last time, okay 4 Better And Better - nice stamp, good demeanour, likeable 7 First Approach - big, muscley type, physically forward, can’t put you off 14 Logi Bear - likeable type, nice stamp, warm between back legs 9 Gorey Gold - wears red hood, fit, relaxed enough at this stage 21 Tough Critic - big burly colt, well muscled, more of what we’d expect to see from the American juveniles 19 Shaman Champion - fairly raw still and you’d like to think he’ll keep improving 10 Havana Hurricane - like to think he’ll keep sharpening up, carrying a bit of condition 11 Jan Steen - well muscled, compact, likeable 15 Nuevo Slovo - long, easy walk, relaxed, uses body well 24 Oasis Diamond - closely put together, compact, okay 23 Wyle Cop - little bit keen and strong in the paddock, okay 8 Gaga Mate - low built colt, fine Paddock Verdict

5.35 - Kensington Palace Handicap Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Oisin Murphy told ITV Racing: “I missed the break on purpose and tried to get her to relax and let the race unfold in front of us. “She’s not the biggest but Evie [Heyes, groom] has done a great job with her. “Everyone wants to have winners here and hopefully we can have a few more over the next few days.” Evie Heyes, groom of the winner, added: “It’s absolutely amazing – she deserves it so much, she’s so honest and nice and straightforward. “I can’t believe it!” Part owner Sue Bunney added: “I lost my shoes – they got stuck in the grass as I was so excited! “She’s such a lovely horse and she has been so good to us. “How often do you get a winner at Royal Ascot? “We just hoped she would get a mile as she had only run over seven furlongs but Roger [Varian, trainer] has done a great job with her and Oisin [Murphy, jockey] rode her like a dream!”

Full Result 1st Miss Information 11/1 2nd Snellen 25/1 3rd Cheshire Dancer 20/1 4th Muddy Mooy 33/1

Paddock Notes 7 Francophone - now very warm, negative 3 Arolla - early eyecatcher, deep chested and very fit for this 19 Bint Al Daar - okay, coat could be a touch better but fine overall317:19 9 Rose Prick - very fit, looks in superb condition, another to appeal early 7 Francophone - a little keen, which is unlike her, still rugged up 17 Serialise - a good-sized unit, very fit 15 Thelma's Angel - very fit, lovely demeanour and walk to her 21 Cheshire Dancer - warm under saddle, just okay 13 Ciara Pearl - little on toes, okay 8 Kayhana - has got warm, okay 10 Miss Information - can get whizzy in parade but she’s nicely relaxed with two handlers, like 12 Independent Expert - big barrelled girl; okay 23 Unassuming - warm, second handler called for, others preferred 6 Ambiente Amigo - getting a bit warm but has shown that before, okay 2 Snellen - okay for return after a break, no concerns 11 Muddy Mooy - two handlers but fine 14 Kindest Nation - just fine, not jumping out particularly 18 Sky Safari - big framed mare, likeable enough 5 Julia Augusta - like a few, getting a bit warm but is okay 22 Shallow - come in late to paddock, on toes with two handlers, fit but needs to be contained 4 Arisaig - warm but has had a rug on, always presents well 24 Viennoise - bit keen and has got warm as a result 16 Rockymountainway - bit of quality about her, fine 1 Rainbows Edge - late in, but fit and fine Paddock Verdict

My Cloud strides out powerfully to win the Hunt Cup

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Silvestre de Sousa told ITV Racing: “It’s a very important win for me and I was just so pleased to sit on a nice horse like him. “You have to keep an eye on the whole field in a race like this but he put me in the right position in every furlong – I had to keep reining him back. “He’s such a nice horse and he deserved this - he will go places." Winning trainer Roger Varian added: “That was really satisfying as we’ve had this race in mind for a long time. “He only really got racing at the end of last year and it’s been a great effort from the team at home. “The owner [Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa of KHK Racing] has had to be patient with the horse and now he is getting rewarded. “I was at pains to tell Silvestre [de Sousa] not to be in a rush with him as races on the straight mile tend to develop late on. “We have to hope that he will keep on progressing but that was a mighty performance from an inexperienced horse. We’d like to think that he will be a Group horse with his pedigree but that will have taken quite a bit out of him.”

Full Result 1st My Cloud 3/1 fav 2nd Bullet Point 11/1 3rd Bopedro 50/1 4th Greek Order 22/1

Paddock Notes 20 Silawi - more on toes than before 2 Hi Royal - fine, no issues 29 Tokenomics - burly sort, looks in fair order with two handlers 3 Wahdan - a little agitated but has been tucked behind others to calm 24 Whitcombe Rockstar - just okay 19 Bullet Point - might come forward a touch still 26 Toimy Son - fit, lean, in good order 5 Qirat - looks a bit of quality in here, fine with blinkers on 4 Jeff Koons - only okay, bit keen, others better 15 Popmaster - presenting similar to normal, fine 30 Whip Cracker - fine, little warm but not upset 6 Ancient Rome - just okay, coat could be better 7 Soldier's Empire - a bit tight but catching the eye from a fitness perspective 12 Tony Montana - strong, very fit, one of rhe better ones so far 25 Greek Order - big scopey horse, different to many of these, likeable type 20 Silawi - fine, bit keen 17 Magnum Opus - in good order, okay 22 Bopedro - warm and on toes 27 My Cloud - always impressed in the paddock, big physical, can’t fault 10 Sean - getting very warm, just okay at present 13 La Trinidad - another one who has got warm 1 Arabian Light - very tight, good muscle definition, like 28 Sisyphean - nice type, excellent demeanour, like 11 Blue Brother - two handlers, quite agitated, needs to calm 23 Fox Legacy - liked him last time and presenting well again 21 Urban Lion - lean, fit, a little warm but no issues 8 Epictetus - only okay, tad warm 14 The Liffey - lathered up, very keen 18 Talis Evolvere - getting quite warm Paddock Verdict

Ombudsman comes nicely clear to land the Prince of Wales's Stakes

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey William Buick told ITV Racing: “This place tames lions! It’s so special to win here because it’s so tough. Everyone is doing their best and comes here in top form. “I rode him [Ombudsman] at home and he was really well and he would have been a very unlucky loser as I had to switch a couple of times and he’s won with plenty in hand; he has picked up instantly after I had to switch course. “I think for the moment he is a fast mile and a quarter horse – they went hard there. “He’s got a great turn of foot and I’m sure there will be talk about him going up in distance but I don’t think he needs to step up in trip yet.” Winning joint-trainer John Gosden added: “We knew when we were drawn 1 that a split would probably come – the pace was strong – and we were comfortable with where we were. “We got the luck in the straight as he had to wait for the gaps. We knew that the horse has an extraordinary turn of foot and the fractions meant that we could run them all down in the end. “It’s all down to the owner; Ombudsman was an immature horse and we were allowed to take as long as we wanted and we could put him away. “He’s now fully developed – a proper four-year-old - and Sheikh Mohammed is now being rewarded for his patience. “Because he hasn’t been overraced it means we can think about races like the Eclipse.”

Full Result 1st Ombudsman 7/1 2nd Anmaat 5/1 3rd See The Fire 7/2

Paddock Notes 1 Anmaat - worth noting that he’s very on his toes in paddock, did exactly the same in the Curragh 3 Continuous - presenting similar each time, not a huge amount of enthusiasm 6 Map Of Stars - nicely on his toes and keen. Has a bit of presence about him, big build 9 See The Fire - probably one of the most consistent paddock appearances in training, always looks well 1 Anmaat - nicely on his toes, which he did at the Curragh, has tightened up since then, positive 8 Royal Champion - a little on toes, which he has done before but has quite warm, okay 7 Ombudsman - tightened up a bit since Sandown, looks good, nice compact type compared to some of these 5 Los Angeles - a real beast of a horse, always impresses, presenting similar to the Curragh last time 4 Facteur Cheval - one of the better horses in here, in excellent order Paddock Verdict

James McDonald riding Crimson Advocate to victory at Royal Ascot

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey James McDonald told ITV Racing: “I’m delighted – she gave me a beautiful ride. We got the last crack at them and she was really, really strong. “It’s a pleasure to ride a winner for the Wathnan group and I’m very thankful. “It makes the job for James [Doyle, Wathnan’s retained rider] so hard having to choose between nice horses all the time; I’m honoured to be wearing the silks. “It’s so special to be riding here – it's a real thrill, one of the best racing carnivals in the world - very elegant and meaningful.” Richard Brown, racing manager for Wathnan Racing, explained: “The idea for James [McDonald] to ride came together a few weeks ago and it’s been great to give him a winner. “We feel a bit sorry for James [Doyle] but this is his ride whenever he’s ready to come back. “I worried that when John [Gosden] told me that she was showing no speed at home and that we would have to go up in trip that we were in trouble, but we weren't in the end’. “We are fortunate that our horses are with some of the top trainers in Europe – John and the team have done a great job with her – it's nothing short of extraordinary, really. “It’s a huge team effort – a lot of work goes into it – and it’s a hard place to have winners. “We would have been delighted with one winner; anything else now would be a massive bonus.”

Full Result 1st Crimson Advocate 13/2 2nd Cinderella's Dream 5/4 fav

Paddock Notes 8 Start Of Day - reluctant to go to post 4 Fallen Angel - cheekpieces on and has become a little lit up. 8 Start Of Day - not coping well with switch to paddock 5 One Look - little, delicate filly, liked her at the Curragh and she’s presenting well again 4 Fallen Angel - tightened up a bit from Newbury, probably not catching the eye in the same way that she did at three 8 Start Of Day - not catching the eye in the same way as others, getting warm 1 Cinderella's Dream - improved from Newmarket, not ever going to be an aesthetically eye catching filly but can’t fault fitness 7 Soprano - improved as a four-year-old, filled out and looks in good order 2 Crimson Advocate - wears red hood, two handlers but very relaxed, nice type, good walk 6 Running Lion - always a rangy type, not appealing against these Paddock Verdict

Carmers (second from left) wins the Queen's Vase under Billy Lee

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Billy Lee told ITV Racing: “The race went to plan all the way; we jumped well and had a good position “When Harry [Davies, jockey of Spinning Wheel] came around me I let him start rolling from five out as it takes a little while to get him going and I knew he’d keep responding. “He was pricking his ears going to the line. He’s so laid back at home – he wouldn’t cast out with the dog at home! “I love coming here – it's the pinnacle of the sport – and it’s great for the Irish jockeys to be riding winners here. There are plenty of good jockeys back at home.” Winning trainer Paddy Twomey added: “It’s fantastic – we appreciate being sent good horses. It’s a great day as the horse was named in honour of the late husband of Fiona [Carmichael, owner]. “He [Billy Lee, jockey] looked comfortable when the bell rang and I thought we had a good chance then. “We think staying is the horse’s game. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him and he will have an entry in the St Leger at Doncaster.”

Full Result 1st Carmers 9/2 2nd Furthur 20/1 3rd Rahiebb 9/1

Paddock Notes 8 Rahiebb - now very warm 10 Shackleton - in dire need of the run at the Curragh last time and has muscled up considerably, worth noting 5 Furthur - caught the eye when winning a Newbury, grown a bit physically and impressed as a staging type 8 Rahiebb - all muscle, very impressive type but he’s got very warm and needs monitoring 12 Titanium Emperor - nice physical, plenty of height, couldn’t put you off 11 Spinning Wheel - rangier type, very fit and strong in the paddock but clearly typical as they have a rope headcollar over top to help 3 Carmers - another big physical, catches the eye, likeable and wouldn’t put you off 7 Pinhole - well balanced, perhaps not as physical as some of these but it’s a high standard 9 Scandinavia - perhaps a bit leaner type than his stablemate, likeable enough 13 Too Soon - lacking the physical quality of some of these, compact and closely put together 6 Hallelujah U - rangy, leggy sort, okay 1 Al Wasl Storm - not the biggest of the field and well put together, similar to Epsom fitness wise 4 Devil's Advocate - another compact sort, average against some of these 2 Asmarani - big, scopey sort, has a bit of quality, fine Paddock Verdict

Ryan Moore celebrates Queen Mary success with True Love

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “She’s a tall, scopey girl and will be better suited when she goes up to six furlongs. “She looked a bit different to her rivals – she's a No Nay Never and they tend to be quick and strong. “She was beaten by a smart filly on debut and then the colt [Gstaad] that beat her won yesterday so the form was all there.” Winning co-owner Michael Tabor added: “We were pretty confident – Aidan [O'Brien, trainer] has always said that she’s very, very fast but she probably needs a bit further. “The great thing is that her mother is in foal to City of Troy and her sister is in foal to Wootton Bassett.” Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien said: “She had two very good runs and all of the lads have done a good job with her - Ryan [Moore, jockey] gave her a beautiful ride. “She’s a big, mature, strong filly - like a four-year-old really - and we think she will be better when she steps up in trip. She's something to look forward to."

Full Result 1st True Love 9/4 fav 2nd Flowerhead 100/1 3rd Lennilu 11/2

Paddock Notes 13 Miss Yechance - wearing red hood, two handlers but is keen rather than problematic. Compact, well muscled, everything you’d like from a Queen Mary filly. 19 Society Kiss - nice stamp of a filly but quite agitated in the paddock, fighting handler and getting warm 23 True Love - very physically forward, looks like a three year old compared to some of these, serious filly 11 Lennilu - keeps catching the eye, quite delicate, finely muscled. Sometimes the American horses can be a bit buzzier as used to different surroundings, she’s very relaxed. 10 Justice Twice - leggy, fine limbed filly, she’s a little keen at this stage 5 Eskimo Pie - compact, burly filly, looks like she lacks a bit of class compared to these 24 Viamarie - behind in the coat, doesn’t stand out like you’d expect to see from the yard 3 Cardiff By The Sea - two handlers, quite keen but nothing particularly negative. Okay. 2 Caitlin G - tacked up early, very hot and on toes 4 Come On Eibhlin - another big scopey filly, very relaxed and easygoing for a debutante, one for the notebook 17 Shine On Me - another one who has got a bit warm, she’s relaxed with it so not a major concern, okay 8 Guernsey Lady - quite on toes for an experienced filly, poorer coat than some of these 18 Social Exclusion - nice stamp of a filly, intelligent head and nicely alert, likeable enough 15 Revival Power - big, strapping filly, been very strong with handler. Appeals as a type but will need to be well managed 16 Secret Hideaway - relaxed filly, loose walker, nice type, like 14 Paris Carver - has got very warm, hard held in the pre-parade 9 Harry's Girl - always presents nicely, compact racy filly, couldn’t put you off 7 Flowerhead - wears red hood, getting on toes and dragging handler, warm as a result 22 Staya - wears red hood but nice and relaxed, nice stamp of a filly, fine 20 Solana Rose - wears red hood, relaxed enough, nice type, fine 21 Spicy Marg - stood out at Newmarket, looks well here but less so against a better field, likeable 25 Zelaina - typical sprinting filly, likeable enough for this test, a little agitated with head tossing but not a major negative 12 Love Olivia - compact, small filly, fine Paddock Verdict

