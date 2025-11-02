Trackside Live: Horses to Follow

The Trackside team look back on the past week and flag up their horses to follow from Nottingham and Wetherby.

Bay Royale (Harry Eustace) October 29, Nottingham - EBF Stallions Golden Horn Maiden Stakes Before we get into the proper racing (that’s the jumps stuff, obviously) I’ve witnessed at Wetherby this weekend whilst Vicki has had another holiday in Del Mar, I do have to mention Bay Royale, who made his debut at Nottingham on Wednesday and made quite an impression on the gathered paddock-watchers, including myself. Given his size - he’s both tall and lengthy - he’s probably been quite hard to get fit and even now, this late in the season, looked like he’d come on for a run. But let’s concentrate on that physique. He’s a giant of a horse, solidly built, well-muscled and good walk to him and towered above most of his rivals. He looked a bit green for the first half of the race and didn’t look like getting involved at all at one point but he made a move 2f out that he couldn’t go through with, in the end, and showed more than enough to make me think he’ll have a future. He’ll easily get further, 10f would probably be a minimum, but he’ll always want a galloping track, given his size. One for the long-term tracker, we’ll come back to him next year, for sure.

Tralee Girl (Dan Skelton) October 31, Wetherby - Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle (Listed) Let’s start with the winner, Minella Study, before we move on. Plenty will have this down as hot favourite Ammes running below form and Minella Study taking advantage but I’m not having that. Having seen what Ammes had to beat at Chepstow, I thought this looked a much stronger affair in the paddock and Minella Study got the paddock pick vote, getting the comment “looks well, good coat... fit... the right size for the hurdles game.” He’ll win more, but going forward, well, it has to be Tralee Girl that goes in the tracker. She too caught the eye beforehand, another with plenty of size about her and she more than held her own against her male counterparts on looks. We can be generous here and say she was given a very kind introductory run, far from knocked about and stayed on nicely for third, a run that looked one with an eye for the longer term in mind. (Someone texted me “can you get me a monkey each-way on for the Fred Winter please” post-race. I won’t say who, but his name rhymes with Cory Melargy). One very much to follow.