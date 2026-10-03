The Trackside Live team are in France for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend, providing parade ring updates and selections.
- Click here for all today's fast results
- Click here for racecards and free video form
- Click here for today's Timeform tipsheet
All times BST. Please refresh for updates.
Parade ring updates
1 Breath Of Paradise -
2 Keskaviel -
3 Magic Harry -
4 Moon Sand -
5 Hello Major Tom -
6 Astabuen -
7 Master Man -
8 I Will Be King -
9 George Cross -
10 Numeri Hooves -
11 Gafara -
12 Kirrika Queen -
13 Flying Spur -
14 Rymskhaya -
15 Vivianne -
Full result and report
- WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE 5/2
- Zaydann 13/2
Winning reaction
George Scott: "It was a great performance. He travelled into the race brilliantly and swung away although the ground is a bit tacky for him. Delighted with the horse and what a horse he is.
"He's a very high class horse. He's on the right trajectory. Got the tactics perfect as well. We wanted to be ahead of the favourite and try and get him to come pass us and he couldn't so it was very exciting. Great to provide a horse like this for Sheikh Nasser."
Verdict
7 Distant Storm has improved markedly since last sighting; notable.
Parade ring updates
2 Seagulls Eleven (first entry below) - back to his normal behaviour and currently clearing through the paddock - that would be a positive.
1 Zaydann - heavy set, bullish type but looks like he might improve for the run.
2 Seagulls Eleven - very calm in preliminaries for him, usually turning inside out; always appears to be at his best when very keen.
3 Wimbledon Hawkeye - has improved since switching to Scott’s, almost carrying more bulk, couldn’t put you off.
4 First Look - plain and workmanlike in appearance, others stand out more.
5 Silawi - very on toes and sweating heavily, two handlers and warrants concern.
6 Phineas - small, almost ponyish but still lengthy through the back, fit but doesn’t catch the eye.
7 Distant Storm - not sighted for a few months and has become a very impressive individual; always small and agile, grown and matured.
Full result and report
- JABRACADABRA 9/1
- Space Waltz 11/4
- Winday 25/1
Winning reaction
Amy Murphy: "Halfway down the back I was thinking they're going too slow for Victoire Magique so I was thinking let's inject some pace, then I saw Jabra travelling sweetly behind him. He couldn't have done more and I'm very proud of him. He started his year off in a maiden at Le Mans so to be here on Arc weekend is fabulous so well done to him and well done to the team.
"I'm gutted that one of his main owners, Kevin Freeman, is not here and Matt Coleman who sourced him; gutted those two are missing. Matt's at Book 1 at Tattersalls on the ground for next week. Just unbelievable. What a performance. What a ride from Ebbe [Verhestraeten]. We walked out there together and I said 'just remember you can do this'. He's a young jockey, he only lost his claim last week and he gave him a fantastic ride so kudos to him. All my team are here which is fabulous, that was great. The champagne is firmly open from about 10 minutes from now!"
Verdict
4 Space Waltz best.
Parade ring updates
1 Asakir - wears red hood and poor in the coat, others appeal more.
2 Winday - immediately keen in the paddock and heavily sweating - did the same at Doncaster, would be a concern.
3 Box Officer - small and unprepossessing, fit and fine.
4 Space Waltz - relaxed nature, powerful and strong whilst not being overly big, appeals.
5 Jabracadabra - athletic and leggy, likeable.
6 Pierre Bonnard - always an eye catching physical, big, lengthy horse - preferred earlier in the season.
7 Victoire Magique - angular in places and athletic, forward in the walk and a little unsure at times but level-headed.
8 Light Of Thunder - doesn’t appeal on fitness.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.