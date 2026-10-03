The Trackside Live team are in France for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend, providing parade ring updates and selections.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Parade ring updates 1 Breath Of Paradise - 2 Keskaviel - 3 Magic Harry - 4 Moon Sand - 5 Hello Major Tom - 6 Astabuen - 7 Master Man - 8 I Will Be King - 9 George Cross - 10 Numeri Hooves - 11 Gafara - 12 Kirrika Queen - 13 Flying Spur - 14 Rymskhaya - 15 Vivianne -

Full result and report WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE 5/2 Zaydann 13/2

Wimbledon Hawkeye! ❤️🤍@GScottracing's charge triumphs in the Group 2 Qatar Prix Dollar, defeating Zaydann... pic.twitter.com/MDJBwNvk6U — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2026

Winning reaction George Scott: "It was a great performance. He travelled into the race brilliantly and swung away although the ground is a bit tacky for him. Delighted with the horse and what a horse he is. "He's a very high class horse. He's on the right trajectory. Got the tactics perfect as well. We wanted to be ahead of the favourite and try and get him to come pass us and he couldn't so it was very exciting. Great to provide a horse like this for Sheikh Nasser."

Verdict 7 Distant Storm has improved markedly since last sighting; notable.

Parade ring updates 2 Seagulls Eleven (first entry below) - back to his normal behaviour and currently clearing through the paddock - that would be a positive. 1 Zaydann - heavy set, bullish type but looks like he might improve for the run. 2 Seagulls Eleven - very calm in preliminaries for him, usually turning inside out; always appears to be at his best when very keen. 3 Wimbledon Hawkeye - has improved since switching to Scott’s, almost carrying more bulk, couldn’t put you off. 4 First Look - plain and workmanlike in appearance, others stand out more. 5 Silawi - very on toes and sweating heavily, two handlers and warrants concern. 6 Phineas - small, almost ponyish but still lengthy through the back, fit but doesn’t catch the eye. 7 Distant Storm - not sighted for a few months and has become a very impressive individual; always small and agile, grown and matured.

Full result and report JABRACADABRA 9/1 Space Waltz 11/4 Winday 25/1

Joy for the @almracing team! 🥳



On his first try at the trip, Jabracadabra strikes in the Qatar Prix Chaudenay... pic.twitter.com/FWvNbEgyZe — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2026

Winning reaction Amy Murphy: "Halfway down the back I was thinking they're going too slow for Victoire Magique so I was thinking let's inject some pace, then I saw Jabra travelling sweetly behind him. He couldn't have done more and I'm very proud of him. He started his year off in a maiden at Le Mans so to be here on Arc weekend is fabulous so well done to him and well done to the team. "I'm gutted that one of his main owners, Kevin Freeman, is not here and Matt Coleman who sourced him; gutted those two are missing. Matt's at Book 1 at Tattersalls on the ground for next week. Just unbelievable. What a performance. What a ride from Ebbe [Verhestraeten]. We walked out there together and I said 'just remember you can do this'. He's a young jockey, he only lost his claim last week and he gave him a fantastic ride so kudos to him. All my team are here which is fabulous, that was great. The champagne is firmly open from about 10 minutes from now!"

Verdict 4 Space Waltz best.