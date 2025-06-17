Trackside Live from Royal Ascot

The Trackside Live team are parade ringside during day two of Royal Ascot - follow the action here.
2.30 - Queen Mary Stakes
Paddock notes
13 Miss Yechance - wearing red hood, two handlers but is keen rather than problematic. Compact, well muscled, everything you’d like from a Queen Mary filly.
19 Society Kiss - nice stamp of a filly but quite agitated in the paddock, fighting handler and getting warm
23 True Love - very physically forward, looks like a three year old compared to some of these, serious filly
11 Lennilu - keeps catching the eye, quite delicate, finely muscled. Sometimes the American horses can be a bit buzzier as used to different surroundings, she’s very relaxed.
10 Justice Twice - leggy, fine limbed filly, she’s a little keen at this stage
5 Eskimo Pie - compact, burly filly, looks like she lacks a bit of class compared to these
24 Viamarie - behind in the coat, doesn’t stand out like you’d expect to see from the yard
3 Cardiff By The Sea - two handlers, quite keen but nothing particularly negative. Okay.
2 Caitlin G - tacked up early, very hot and on toes
4 Come On Eibhlin - another big scopey filly, very relaxed and easygoing for a debutante, one for the notebook
17 Shine On Me - another one who has got a bit warm, she’s relaxed with it so not a major concern, okay
8 Guernsey Lady - quite on toes for an experienced filly, poorer coat than some of these
18 Social Exclusion - nice stamp of a filly, intelligent head and nicely alert, likeable enough
15 Revival Power - big, strapping filly, been very strong with handler. Appeals as a type but will need to be well managed
16 Secret Hideaway - relaxed filly, loose walker, nice type, like
14 Paris Carver - has got very warm, hard held in the pre-parade
9 Harry's Girl - always presents nicely, compact racy filly, couldn’t put you off
7 Flowerhead - wears red hood, getting on toes and dragging handler, warm as a result
22 Staya - wears red hood but nice and relaxed, nice stamp of a filly, fine
20 Solana Rose - wears red hood, relaxed enough, nice type, fine
21 Spicy Marg - stood out at Newmarket, looks well here but less so against a better field, likeable
25 Zelaina - typical sprinting filly, likeable enough for this test, a little agitated with head tossing but not a major negative
12 Love Olivia - compact, small filly, fine
Paddock Verdict
23 True Love - 13 Miss Yechance - 11 Lennilu are the top three
