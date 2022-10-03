The defending champion was handed a horror draw in stall 18 out of 20. But with conditions in the French capital turning in his favour, the Marcel Weiss-trained five-year-old went down fighting under a vintage Frankie Dettori ride to finish third.

He was beaten half a length and a neck behind popular winner Alpinista and runner-up Vadeni and proved last-year’s shock success in Europe’s most prestigious middle-distance contest was no fluke.

Although set to retire to stud at the end of the year, he could make one final racecourse appearance in the Far East on November 27 providing conditions are not too firm for the mud-loving son of Adlerflug.

“It was a fantastic race from him,” said part-owner Peter-Michael Endres.