Even without Champion Stakes-bound Baaeed and in the absence of Desert Crown, not seen since taking the Derby so impressively, this was still a deep renewal of Europe's premier middle-distance prize, the rather controversial safety limit of 20 brought into play, the winners of this race last year, the Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse, the Irish Champion Stakes, the Irish Derby, the Grand Prix de Paris, the Yorkshire Oaks, as well as a top Japanese horse all lining up – indeed, 9 of the 20 had won a Group 1 in 2022, with a further 6 successful at the highest level previously in their career. Despite sustained periods of rain through the week on top of 5 mm of watering the Sunday before, the ground was soft but not desperate, the time nearly 2 seconds quicker than last year and more than 3.5 seconds quicker than in 2020, 3 of the established class horses coming to the fore, Alpinista the eighth older horse to win in the last 11 years, and the fifth female to win the race since 2011.

ALPINISTA scrambled home in a 4-runner listed race at Goodwood on her reappearance last year, but has progressed virtually relentlessly since, matching her grandam Albanova with a trio of German Group 1s last year, claiming the scalp of Torquator Tasso along the way, and taking her form up another notch this year, her fourth and fifth Group 1s in succession at Saint-Cloud and York surpassed with this elite victory, the zenith in the respective careers of both Sir Mark Prescott (in his fifty-third season training) and owner-breeder Kirsten Rausing, whose foundation mare Alruccaba, bought in 1985, is the fourth dam of Alpinista; perfectly drawn to chase the leaders, she travelled notably strongly encountering softer ground than previously, was still on the bridle when taking up the running under 2f out and asked for her effort only over 1f out, always holding on as Vadeni and last year's winner Torquator Tasso came at her; the lure of the Japan Cup prize fund (she's eligible for a huge bonus on top of the winning prize) will be hard to resist, and although beating the Japanese on their soil will be much harder than it was on this ground, this level of form would give her a good chance of doing so. VADENI became the first 3-y-o since Enable in 2017, and the first colt of his age since Golden Horn 2 years earlier, to hit the 130 barrier on Timeform ratings in this race, in his case only enough for second, a bit of a stretch to call him unlucky but little doubt that things went that bit more smoothly for the winner than they did him; tangled up in a bit of traffic in mid-field over 3f out, he gave Alpinista a head start of about 4 lengths before making smooth progress 2f out to get onto her tail, threatening over 1f out and running on to the line, fully proving his stamina for 1½m on soft ground.

TORQUATOR TASSO had been turned over at odds on in the Grosser Preis von Baden, raising the question as to whether a punishing King George on good to firm had left a mark, but he was right back to his best 4 weeks on back on soft ground, putting up a valiant defence of his crown without things going smoothly; drawn far wider than the first 2, he was held up, not travelling particularly well, and forced to make ground 5 wide from 4f out, that not stopping him sustaining his good headway over 1f out and staying on all the way to the line despite edging right in the final 1f. AL HAKEEM followed Junko, who he'd beaten in the Guillaume d'Orano last time, in running a cracker at this meeting, dismissing any doubts as to whether he'd be effective over 1½m and on soft ground, though he could be even better next year on less testing ground; tracked pace, travelled fluently, pulled around leaders to challenge over 2f out, carried right inside final 1f, kept on. GRAND GLORY wasn't far off her best, running a pretty remarkable race considering she still had just one horse behind her 3f out, staying on well down the outside in the straight to make up a lot of ground. WESTOVER, after 11 weeks off, put his disappointing display in the King George behind him without being able to quite get back to the form that had seen him run so well in the Derby and bolt up in the Irish one, effective on the ground last year but perhaps blunted somewhat by it; in touch, settled better than last time, effort over 3f out, angled to outer entering straight, one paced, hung right final 1f; a tall attractive colt, there's plenty of hope that he can get back on the up next year.

LUXEMBOURG endured a run that rather summed up his season, flashes of brilliance amid an overall feeling of what might have been in 2022, doing enough to think that 1½m will be firmly within range next year; held up on inner, he was starting to make ground when running out of room over 3f out, was hampered under 2f out and then forced to switch inside the final 1f, running on after all that to be nearest at the finish. BROOME didn't run badly, especially considering he was asked to do plenty towards the head of affairs; pressed leader, ridden under 4f out, no extra over 1f out. ALENQUER, in first-time blinkers, filled the same spot as in this race last year, such competitive Group 1s seeming a bit beyond him; soon steadied, had to wait for gap over 3f out, headway when wandered from 2f out, plugged on. ONESTO was another not to fully get the rub of the green from the second half of the field; raced off the pace, no room over 3f out, headway under 2f out, keeping on just behind Westover when hampered final 100 yds. TITLEHOLDER had won his first 3 starts of the year, breaking the track record in the Takarazuka Kinen last time, but found this soft ground against him after 3 months off, a rematch with Alpinista in the Japan Cup likely to show him to much better effect; led until under 2f out, weakened. MENDOCINO had got within a length of Alpinista in the Grosser Preis von Bayern last year and had beaten a below-par Torquator Tasso in the Grosser Preis Von Baden last time, but couldn't get competitive in this, never better than mid-field.

MISHRIFF, in first-time cheekpieces, was undone by both the draw and the ground; dropped out, no room under 3f out, brief headway under 2f out, effort flattened out. STAY FOOLISH was another of the Japanese contingent for whom the soft ground was of little use, while in his case the draw couldn't have been less kind, either; raced wide, mid-division, shaken up 4f out, shuffled back under 3f out, no chance after. MARE AUSTRALIS, after 3 months off, can have this run overlooked; poorly drawn, raced wide, mid-division, dropped away from 3f out. SEALIWAY was fifth in this race last year before winning the Champion Stakes but hasn't been in the same form this year, particularly of late; tight for room in second half of the field, hampered under 2f out, never involved. BUBBLE GIFT, in first-time cheekpieces, never looked like getting involved; in rear, forced wide home turn, made no impression. DEEP BOND, after 3 months off, did no better than in the race last year on similar ground; chased leaders, pushed along 4f out, dropped away under 3f out. DO DEUCE seemed to find softer ground than in the Niel totally against him, always behind and losing touch 4f out. MOSTAHDAF had coped with testing ground when winning at Sandown last autumn but seemed to find conditions all too much in this company; raced off the pace, angled to outer approaching straight, hung right 2f out, weakened, eased off.