The Slad handler is praying that rain stays away from Haydock Park for the remainder of the week to help maximise the chances of the nine year old opening his account at the highest level in the first Grade One contest of the Jumps season.

After securing the biggest success of his career in the Grade Three Close Brothers Handicap Chase at Kempton Park in February, the Oscar gelding signed off last season filling the runner-up spot in the Grade One Betway Bowl at Aintree.

Clondaw Castle could only finish third on his return in the Grade Two Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby last month, however George believes he can take a significant step forward returned to a more suitable track on a sounder surface.

George said: “The ground at Wetherby ended up being too soft. That track on that ground first time out just found him out as it stretched his stamina. The ground was softer than ideal and it turned into a real stayers’ race.

“The positive is that Haydock is a much sharper track and the ground looks like being better. Provided it doesn’t rain, you should see a different horse.

“We could have waited for the Many Clouds at Aintree in a couple of weeks’ time but as the conditions are right here we might as well go for this as the ground is most important thing to him.

“I’m not a betting man but I think he can put it up against quite a few of them if the ground stays as it is.”