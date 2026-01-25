Tom Cooper excited by his team of horses for the Cheltenham Festival

Cooper saddled Total Enjoyment to win the Champion Bumper in 2004 and doubled his tally five years later when Forpadydeplasterer won the Arkle Challenge Trophy, he came close to adding another notch to his tally when Shuttle Diplomacy finished third in last season's Champion Bumper.

Speaking after Shuttle Diplomacy booked a return ticket to the Cheltenham Festival when winning at Naas, Cooper was happy to provide updates on his small but strong team.

The trainer has already travelled to the Gloucestershire venue this season and came away from the November meeting full of confidence after winning both Listed bumpers.

Celestial Tune was a ready winner of the mares' contest and is reported in good order ahead of next weekend's intended outing at the Dublin Racing Festival.

"She goes to Leopardstown. Big money. She's in great order, she worked out last Tuesday, very, very happy with her," Cooper told Racing TV.

Saint Clovis posted a career best in finishing powerfully to win his race by four and a half lengths and is being prepared for a return to Prestbury Park.

"He goes for the bumper in Cheltenham because he's owned by Andrew Brooks, an Englishman.

"He won't be out of place either, he came up the hill well in November and there's no reason he won't come up again."

They could be joined by Amen Kate who has won two of her four starts over hurdles, latterly accounting for Korinthia in a Listeed hurdle at Thurles.

"She's very good," he continued. "She's going straight for the mares race, the mares novice. She did it very well the last day. Jack [Kennedy] gave her a smashing ride, you'd love to have him back again.

"A serious bunch of horses, very, very lucky."