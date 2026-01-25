Naas review and free video replays: emotional win for Glen Kiln

A review of the pick of the action from Naas on Sunday where there was a fitting winner of the Limestone Lad Hurdle.
'I couldn't talk, I couldn't walk, all I could do was cry'
There was an appropriate winner of the Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle as Glen Kiln (4/1) made every yard in the two mile Grade 3 contest, carrying the colours made famous by the hugely popular Limestone Lad.
The order barely changed for most of the contest with Brian Hayes taking the field along aboard Glen Kiln with Farren Glory and Champion Hurdle entry Workahead - having his first run since disappointing in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle - for company.
Workahead was not the only one of the seven making a belated seasonal return with Kel Histoire and Karbau (evens favourite) in the same camp.
The Willie Mullins-trained pair were more patiently ridden in the testing ground and although Kel Histoire struggled to make significant inroads, Karbou crept stealthily closer and emerged as the nearest pursuer but the racefit Glen Kiln was not for passing, sticking to his task to win by a length.
Hayes told Racing TV this race had been the plan since Glen Kiln, trained by Harry Kelly, had chased home El Fabiolo at Punchestown.
"To win his own race here at Naas was extra special," he said. "When I got off him the last day at Punchestown, John said the Limestone Lad would be a nice target for him.
"His jumping is good when he's in front and he had a fitness edge on the rest of them as well.
"I would think he'd be a nice novice [chaser] to go to war with next year and John was thinking he might give him an entry in the Aintree Hurdle as well."
A visibly emotional owner Michael Bowe said: "I couldn't talk, I couldn't walk, all I could do was cry, I got very emotional because you breed them and you rear them; I was thrilled to bits.
"People kept saying to me 'you'll never have another one like Limestone' but this fellow is coming up, he'll improve again and he'll make some chaser. It doesn't get any better than this.
"Knowing how genuine the horse is, I think making the running helps him. If you were to go to the sales and pick a horse out, you'd pick him out, he's a model of a horse and a lovely horse and we're very lucky to have him."
Kai Lung lands Champions Hurdle
Fittingly, it briefly appeared as though the Nursery Of Champions Maiden Hurdle was going to be a Mullins benefit with his Kai Lung (6/1) leading under Danny Mullins with Gigginstown owned stablemates Mon Creuset (evens favourite) and Moulin Labbe (9/1) looming large in his wing mirror.
Mon Creuset, though, got the second last all wrong, ending any chance he held while not doing his stable and owner-mate any favours.
Lynches Knock came down the outside under a ride while Mark Walsh did his best to hold Saratoga together towards the inside on the very testing ground but - somewhat surprisingly given how keen he'd raced - Kai Lung kept pulling out more to win by two lengths.
Kai Lung was given quotes of 33/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle although recent renewals of this contest have had more bearing on the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
The 2024 winner Ndaawi finished third at Prestbury Park, Byker was a neck second in 2023 while Coltor was a close fifth in 2021.
David Casey, assistant trainer, told Racing TV: "Three nice horses, they've been working away well, just coming in and hoping one might win and just happy that they were all competitive.
"He had a bit of pace on the Flat. It wasn't the plan to make it but Danny said when he got there no one seemed to want to make it and he thought he might settle better in front. He settled well early but then he was a bit gassy but he stuck at it well; I thought it was a good performance in that ground."
When asked what Paul Townend had said about Mon Creuset in his debrief, Casey replied: "He said he still had plenty in the tank, he said he made a bad mistake and accepted it after that."
