Naas review and free video replays: emotional win for Glen Kiln

'I couldn't talk, I couldn't walk, all I could do was cry'

There was an appropriate winner of the Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle as Glen Kiln (4/1) made every yard in the two mile Grade 3 contest, carrying the colours made famous by the hugely popular Limestone Lad.

The order barely changed for most of the contest with Brian Hayes taking the field along aboard Glen Kiln with Farren Glory and Champion Hurdle entry Workahead - having his first run since disappointing in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle - for company.

Workahead was not the only one of the seven making a belated seasonal return with Kel Histoire and Karbau (evens favourite) in the same camp.

The Willie Mullins-trained pair were more patiently ridden in the testing ground and although Kel Histoire struggled to make significant inroads, Karbou crept stealthily closer and emerged as the nearest pursuer but the racefit Glen Kiln was not for passing, sticking to his task to win by a length.

Hayes told Racing TV this race had been the plan since Glen Kiln, trained by Harry Kelly, had chased home El Fabiolo at Punchestown.

"To win his own race here at Naas was extra special," he said. "When I got off him the last day at Punchestown, John said the Limestone Lad would be a nice target for him.

"His jumping is good when he's in front and he had a fitness edge on the rest of them as well.

"I would think he'd be a nice novice [chaser] to go to war with next year and John was thinking he might give him an entry in the Aintree Hurdle as well."