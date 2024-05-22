Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Sandown on Thursday.

The Ratings Choice ROYAL RHYME - 19:37

The Brigadier Gerard Stakes has been the starting point for a number of very good horses beginning their four-year-old campaigns successfully at Sandown over the years and that may well be the case again. Having upwards of 5 lb in hand over his four rivals, Karl Burke’s Royal Rhyme can make a successful reappearance on his first start since finishing fifth in the Champion Stakes last October. The jump up to Group 1 company was too much of a gap to bridge at that stage of his career, but the son of Lope de Vega enjoyed a three-year-old campaign overall that augured well for his prospects this year. He powered away to win a well-contested three-year-old handicap at Goodwood last August by six and a half lengths, putting up a smart performance, and did better still upped in grade when following up in the listed Doonside Cup at Ayr. With a Royal Ascot entry in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, Royal Rhyme will have underfoot conditions in his favour for his return, with all his wins coming on good ground or softer, so there’s plenty in his favour this evening.

The Big Improver KIKKULI - 20:12

This looks an intriguing edition of the Heron Stakes with some promising types among the eight runners. Karl Burke’s gelding Ice Max sets the standard here after a couple of impressive handicap wins this year at Bath and Musselburgh. But one with more potential for the step up in grade to listed company is the Harry Charlton-trained Kikkuli. A lengthy colt with scope, Kikkuli is a half-brother to Frankel and already looks another above-average performer in the making for Juddmonte broodmare Kind who was trained by Harry Charlton’s father Roger. Kikkuli has had just the two starts so far, both at Newmarket, finishing second on his debut there last November in a race that’s worked out really well with the fourth, Economics, an impressive winner of the Dante Stakes at York last week. Kikkuli became another winner from that race on his return at the Craven meeting where he did well to land a maiden despite obvious greenness. Under a ride from Ryan Moore which seems sure to have taught him a lot, he found extra to win by a neck from Godolphin colt Creative Story and has plenty of scope for further progress, particularly stepping up to a mile for the first time here.

The Timeform Flag HAWAIIAN - 18:37 Flags: Top-Rated, Horse In Focus