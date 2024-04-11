Sporting Life
By Timeform
17:43 · THU April 11, 2024

Timeform provide a ratings choice, handicap hotshot and Flag to note on day two of Aintree's Grand National meeting.

The Ratings Choice

Jonbon - 15:30 Aintree

Jonbon was beaten at a very short price in the Clarence House Chase when last seen in action but it's easy enough to forgive that defeat as he made a shocking mistake at the fourth last.

That rare blip was only the third time Jonbon has been beaten under Rules - the other two occasions were against top-class rivals in Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo - and it's hard to knock his overall record.

He won three times in Grade 1 company during his novice chase campaign last term and proved better than ever on his return when slamming Edwardstone by nine and a half lengths in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham. That earned him a Timeform rating of 173 and places him 5 lb clear of Protektorat at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

This poses a new test on his first crack at two and a half miles, but he's the class act in the line-up.

Handicap Hotshot

Shakem Up'Arry - 16:05 Aintree

Shakem Up'Arry has proved better than ever this season and followed up a decisive victory at Cheltenham on New Year's Day with a career-best performance in the Plate back over the same course and distance at the Festival.

Shakem Up'Arry's superb jumping again proved an asset as he produced two excellent leaps in the straight to help settle matters, and he won with more in hand than the margin of a length and a quarter might suggest after idling on the run-in.

As a strong-travelling, bold-jumping prominent racer, Shakem Up'Arry has a style of racing that suggests he should take well to the National fences, and he should launch another bold bid under Ben Jones who gets such a good tune from him.

The Timeform Flag

Inothewayurthinkin - 13:45 Aintree

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Inothewayurthinkin was heavily supported in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, where he was sent off a 13/8 favourite in a field of 22, and he justified that support in style, powering clear in the manner of one well worth a return to Grade 1 company (he had finished third behind Gaelic Warrior and Il Etait Temps in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over Christmas).

He had failed to fire when well behind the reopposing Heart Wood in a handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival but he is much better judged on his Kim Muir effort where he stormed eight lengths ahead of the runner-up, who was a further 18 lengths clear of the third, and that very smart piece of form looks the best on offer here.

He's also open to further improvement as a chaser and will relish the testing conditions placing the emphasis on stamina.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

