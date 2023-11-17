Tips for Cheltenham: Best value bets November Meeting day three, Sunday November 19

It's the third and final day of Cheltenham's November Meeting and our value-seeking expert is on hand with a look ahead to the action.
Some good handicaps to get stuck into at Cheltenham on Sunday so while it’s faintly tempting to try and get short-priced favourite Jonbon beaten on his seasonal return in the feature Shloer Chase, I don’t feel the need to force a bet by any means.
The closest I came was to take a chance on Nube Negra getting back to his best first time out and history tells us he’s often best caught fresh, winning a decent edition of this race two years ago on his return and repeating the dose when sent off 1/10 in a disappointing three-runner affair 12 months ago.
Unlike Jonbon, Edwardstone and arguably Editeur Du Gite as well, who all have the Tingle Creek at Sandown as their principal early-season target, you’d imagine Nube Negra will be fully revved up for this and there’s no question his turn of foot is a decent weapon around the Old Course.
However, the prevailing conditions – with more rain in the forecast – is just about enough to put me off parting with my cash at 8/1 as we know full well the nine-year-old is more effective on quicker ground.
At a similar price, I was sweet on Dan Skelton stablemate L'Eau Du Sud in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, a race the yard won with North Hill Harvey in 2016 and West Cork in 2021.
This horse was being considered for a shot at the Greatwood 12 months ago but the owners also had Sonigino (runs again on Sunday) at quite a short price for the race so Skelton sent him to Haydock rather than pitch up here for the French recruit’s British debut.
I’d be amazed if the grey can’t be seriously competitive off a mark of 130 in major handicaps this time around, but with the 8/1 now a general 5/1 I'm going to have to let him go unbacked.
The one I am backing each-way in the big betting race at 40/1 is GO DANTE, who also returns from a break and after wind surgery. He’s dead lightly-raced for his age after just one bumper (won) and seven hurdle starts, and has clearly had a few issues having missed the whole of 2022.
Olly Murphy’s charge was well-fancied on his return to action and handicap debut at Uttoxeter in January as he was sent off 5/2 favourite, but it took him another couple of runs to get back to winning ways, fairly bolting up when eased in class at Wetherby in the spring.
He was well supported again (6/1) when looking to follow up in a good race at Aintree’s Grand National meeting but he struggled to get involved from well off the pace having made a mistake at the very first flight.
The cheekpieces worn for the first time on Merseyside are retained while, as well as the wind op, he’s now fitted with a tongue-tie. That’s an eyecatching development as Murphy has a fantastic record (16-60 at 32%) with horses running in a first-time tongue-tie and Go Dante is creeping into this off just a 4lb higher mark than for the Wetherby win.
I think he’s worth an each-way bet at around 40/1.
The Jewson Handicap Chase might not take a huge amount of winning and it’s no surprise to see the Charlie Longsdon’s progressive seven-year-old Guetapan Collonges at the head of the market following his comeback success at Carlisle last month.
He’s got a 7lb higher mark to overcome but is a stayer with a future and looks ready for his first visit to Cheltenham, though a number of his rivals already have plenty of experience around here.
One such horse is CLOUDY GLEN, who is nearly always at his best first time out for the season and looks to have slid to a good mark, 3lb lower than when a good third to Quick Wave on his belated comeback at Haydock in February and only 2lb higher than when winning the Coral Gold Cup (then-Ladbrokes Trophy) in November 2021.
Soft ground isn’t an issue for the Hemmings Racing-owned horse and his trainer Venetia Williams could hardly be in better form, including a bunch of recent winners having their first outing of the campaign.
He was runner-up to Mount Ida in the Kim Muir a couple of seasons ago and I can overlooked his most recent visit to this track when pulled-up in the Ultima in March, after which he unseated Charlie Deutsch at the first fence in the National. He’s down in grade here and another horse to back first time out.
