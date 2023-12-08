Tips for Aintree and Sandown: Best value bets Saturday December 9

Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to the quality action from Aintree and Sandown and he's looking to have a sub-market bet in one of the Graded races.

Value Bet tips are now available to qualified, logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus, from 3pm before the full column appears on the main Sporting Life website and App at 4pm.

Value Bet tips: Saturday, December 9 1pt win Not So Sleepy (without Constitution Hill) in 1.15 Sandown at 12/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt win Donna's Double in 1.30 Aintree at 10/1 (General) 1pt win Highland Hunter in 2.05 Aintree at 9/1 (Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

On the hunt for best bet in Becher Plenty going on at Sandown which will make for interesting viewing, providing it goes ahead of course, but once you boil it all down the BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree is by far the most engaging betting race this Saturday. Never say never and all that but it would appear Coko Beach is destined not to win a Grand National around the punishing four and a quarter miles of this famous course. However, the Becher is a different beast altogether and this admirable grey – who is still only eight let’s not forget – could be a massive threat to all despite having to defy a BHA mark of 162 and the welter burden of 12-0. Danny Gilligan seems to be Gordon Elliott’s go-to man when looking to take off a handy 5lb in the saddle these days, the rider having already enjoyed success in the Galway Plate and Troytown Handicap Chase for Elliott this year. The latter success came aboard Coko Beach, of course, when the grey built on his seasonal comeback run at Limerick to post a clear career-best piece of form in beating Gavin Cromwell’s mare Limerick Lace and a trio of Elliott stablemates led by Fakir D’alene. Coko Beach looks to have all the right tools for Saturday’s Becher, including that previous experience over the fences and a prominent run-style which can sometimes turn out to be a considerable advantage in this race.

However, it is quite a competitive handicap after all and I keep coming back to that mark of 162. If he defies that and goes up to 166, say, then you’d be putting him on a par with a horse like Royale Pagaille who won last month’s Grade 1 Betfair Chase, and I just don’t think Coko Beach is quite up to it. Ashtown Lad is another obvious one with previous around here but I’d be dead against him if it turned heavy. He’s happy enough on soft ground but bottomless conditions over this sort of trip would probably test his stamina beyond its limit. Undersupervision is the horse I’ve been keen on since the start of the week but him being forced to race from 2lb out of the weights is nagging away at me slightly and I can’t honestly argue his current price is anything to write home about. I’ve warmed a lot more to the chances of HIGHLAND HUNTER anyway and reckon he’s the one to be on at 8/1 or thereabouts (9s in the odds place - he was backed across the board from 10/1 earlier on Friday).

This horse has been bought for precisely this sort of deep winter assignment and, after an extended layoff of 630 days, it was encouraging to see all the right parts doing all the right things on his belated return to action at Kelso towards the end of October. In fact, I’d go a few steps further than that as on reflection he looked a shade unlucky not to go very close in the Edinburgh Gin Chase having not had a clear shot at Elvis Mail on the short run for home after the last fence. Formerly with Paul Nicholls, and Lucinda Russell during his time in bumpers and over hurdles prior to that, Highland Hunter is an excellent jumper of a fence when he’s on song and he was never too far off the pace when finishing fifth in the 2021 Midlands National, or when winning Sandown’s London National on this weekend a couple of years back. He also finished second in the Welsh Grand National later the same year and he’s obviously still on a fair mark based not only on the pick of that old form, but also the promising reappearance north of the border. Trainer Fergal O’Brien could easily have looked at another go at the London National but he’d have top weight in that and it’s perhaps significant the horse comes here instead, where he’s able to carry under 11st, as was the case at Kelso. That looks a bonus given the weather and just how testing it could become everywhere on Saturday and while I’d generally much prefer to back a horse with course experience around here, I’m willing to chance him at the price.

A little earlier at Aintree, I want a proper mud-loving horse on side in the BoyleSports Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase too and DONNA’S DOUBLE fits the bill nicely. Sandy Thomson tends to punch above his weight in these quality handicap chases and I think we’ve yet to see the best of the seven-year-old Donna’s Double, whose sole chase success to date came over this intermediate trip on heavy going at Ayr back in January.