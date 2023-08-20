Timeform's guide to racing at York, featuring the key facts and figures ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival which starts on Wednesday.
Timeform's York course guide
Left handed, flat. In essence, York is a very fair track, ideal for the long-striding galloper. In recent seasons, the field tends to come more down the centre of the track than has historically been the case, particularly if conditions are testing. The track was made into a circuit in 2005 and offers a straight five furlong/six furlong track, on which a high draw has been a distinct disadvantage in recent years, while seven furlong races start on a chute.
Leading active trainers at York
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2018 (minimum 25 runners)
- John & Thady Gosden* 27.8% (33 winners from 119 runners)
- Simon & Ed Crisford** 26.3% (10/38)
- Hughie Morrison 17.2% (5/29)
- Charlie Appleby 16.2% (12/74)
- William Haggas 16.1% (34/211)
*Also includes data for when John Gosden was the sole licence holder
** Also includes data for when Simon Crisford was the sole licence holder
Other points to consider
- Andrew Balding is operating at a strike rate of only 12.7% at York in the period in question but his 21 winners from 165 runners has produced a level-stake profit of £30.65.
- No trainer has had more winners at York since the start of 2018 than Richard Fahey who has had 42 winners from 547 runners (7.7% strike rate). Tim Easterby (34 winners from 546 runners at 6.2%) and William Haggas are joint-second on the list.
- Owen Burrows is one runner shy of the qualifying criteria but his six winners from 24 runners at a strike rate of 25% is impressive. Adrian Nicholls (4 from 18 at 22.2%) and David Menuisier (4 from 21 at 19.1%) have also fared well.
Leading active jockeys at York
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2018 (minimum 25 rides)
- Frankie Dettori 27.6% (24/87)
- Rossa Ryan 18.2% (10/55)
- Connor Beasley 17.2% (20/116)
- Hayley Turner 16.7% (5/30)
- Sean Levey 16.7% (8/48)
Other points to consider
- Connor Beasley leads the way when sorting by level-stake profit in the period in question. Backing his mounts to £1 level stakes would have returned a profit of £76.24. Clifford Lee is another who fares well across a range of metrics, with his 13 winners from 84 runners at a strike rate of 15.5% returning a profit of £30.
- Danny Tudhope has had the most winners at York since the start of 2018, riding 37 from 328 mounts at a strike rate of 11.3%. Frankie Dettori's 24 is the next highest tally.
- Promising apprentice Conor Planas has had two winners from five rides at York at a 40% strike rate, and has generated a level-stake profit of £12.
Other York content you might enjoy...
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.