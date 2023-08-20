Left handed, flat. In essence, York is a very fair track, ideal for the long-striding galloper. In recent seasons, the field tends to come more down the centre of the track than has historically been the case, particularly if conditions are testing. The track was made into a circuit in 2005 and offers a straight five furlong/six furlong track, on which a high draw has been a distinct disadvantage in recent years, while seven furlong races start on a chute.

*Also includes data for when John Gosden was the sole licence holder ** Also includes data for when Simon Crisford was the sole licence holder

Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2018 (minimum 25 runners)

Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2018 (minimum 25 rides)

