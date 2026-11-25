Our columnist on why jockeys now need a thick skin as well as courage to do their job - plus a look back at the John Durkan and ahead to the Coral Gold Cup.

Two burly policemen were drafted in to flank hot favourite Pendil during preliminaries for the 1974 Cheltenham Gold Cup, the 13/8-on shot having been the subject of a bizarre telephone threat 24 hours earlier warning he’d be shot before reaching the winning post. Pendil’s devoted lad Vincent Brookes, who’d kept vigil outside his box overnight, even implored jockey Richard Pitman to get the horse withdrawn at the start as they parted when the parade ended. Ironically, Pendil was to find himself surrounded in the race too, getting trapped behind error-prone leader High Ken on the downhill run and left nowhere to go when brought down by that rival’s fall three out. “The result was the same as if a trip wire had been placed across the course – I sat up to see Pendil on his feet, looking bewildered with his ears flat back. He had never fallen in his life!” rued Pitman, who had an advantage on fellow connections in immediately realising the gelding was okay. Watching from the stands, owner Cynthia Swallow initially feared Pendil had been shot.

Five decades on and such disturbing behaviour continues to pervade, with Nico de Boinville requiring security at Plumpton last week after a similar threat was phoned into Nicky Henderson’s yard during the day. Another of Henderson’s jockeys, Jamie Bowen, subsequently revealed he and his brother Sean had received death threats during a meeting at Ffos Las last year, with both enlisting security for several days afterwards. Those incidents were almost certainly the actions of unhinged fantasists but, even so, the experience must have been deeply unpleasant for the jockeys involved and it’s clearly better to be safe than sorry with regards to the security they received. Jockeys, of course, are made of stern stuff with a pain threshold far and above that of the average person. That now includes a very thick skin since the advent of social media, with verbal abuse meted out on a daily basis by disgruntled punters venting at supposed bad rides. Every now and then the criticism can be warranted, particularly with regards to stewards failing to act on possible non-triers. That said, it is becoming wearying how far wide of the mark many of the opinions posted tend to be - indeed, if certain jockeys are as incompetent as some of the keyboard warriors suggest, then it doesn’t say much for their intelligence if they keep backing them! Assessing a jockey’s capabilities has long been a subjective matter - even trainers and owners sometimes disagree about how well their jockey is performing. Punters are understandably drawn to the final 10% of a race and a jockey’s perceived strength or lack of strength in a finish, whilst ignoring how they’d performed during the previous 90% which is often more key, particularly over jumps. At Timeform we measure riders using a methodology which compares the whole riding population by the regularity with which they get horses running to form or better, expressed as lbs plus or below the average rider. This method, whilst not an exact science, appeals as a truer barometer of a jockey’s skills than wins tallies or strike rates and can provide some revealing outcomes with the Jockey Uplift flags found in Timeform racecards – both in terms of who is providing the uplift and the person they are replacing! Nico de Boinville isn’t performing so well as usual on the conventional metrics at present, languishing in a lowly 84th place in the jockeys’ championship at the time of writing. That said, given he rides almost exclusively for Nicky Henderson nowadays (he’s had just three outside rides so far in 2026/27) his statistics are largely dependent on the form of that yard, which has yet to its full stride this autumn.

Harry Cobden and Jonbon over the last at Cheltenham

One plum ride he has lost is stable star Jonbon (c167), with Harry Cobden taking over due to his new role as retained jockey for owner JP McManus. Most armchair jockeys were purring at the rounds of jumping Cobden conjured out of both Jonbon at Cheltenham earlier this month and Jagwar (c159) at Haydock on Saturday, the latter posting a career-best effort in finishing runner-up to repeat winner Grey Dawning (166) in the Betfair Chase. Such widespread approval rarely lasts long on Twitter, however, and the knives were out in some quarters after Cobden drew a blank at Punchestown on Sunday, his four defeats on the card including a pair who traded odds-on in-running on Betfair. These included a grandstand finish to the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, where the rallying Final Demand (c167+) edged out Cobden’s mount Fact To File (c174), who’d met a similar fate when also beaten a neck in last year’s renewal (he won in 2024). As with most recent renewals of the John Durkan, it was difficult to gauge the varying degrees of fitness of those involved, with Gaelic Warrior (c180) becoming the fourth reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup in a row to suffer defeat in the race. Despite that, Gaelic Warrior didn’t shape at all badly back in third, arguably ridden with the rest of the season in mind and promising to be back to somewhere near his best next time. Gaelic Warrior and, to a lesser extent, Fact To File remain the standard setters, though Final Demand and Kitzbuhel (c162+) took their form to new levels in sandwiching that more established pair and it’s not out of the question we’ve taken too low a view of their performances – hence the “+” symbol on their ratings, which is an acknowledgement the form could be rated higher if taken literally. Much of the fall-out from the John Durkan centred on Mullins saddling all nine runners, with Henry de Bromhead the only other trainer with entries at the five-day stage, his sole remaining intended runner The Big Westerner (c155p) withdrawn on the day due to ground concerns.