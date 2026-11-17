Speaking to Racing HQ a day later at Newbury he said: “It was after the first race yesterday. The security detail at Plumpton, they’re very good, they’re top level people who dealt with the Brighton bombings and things like that. And they came and dragged me out and said there had been a threat called in to me so I needed security all day.

“It came into the yard, then it goes to the PJA, then the BHA and then it gets called through to the racecourse. Anyway it’s just the trials and tribulations of being a jockey.

“But I’m going to work like everyone else and you don’t expect that when you go to work. I just feel sorry for whoever it was and hope they get the help they need.”

Commenting on the development a BHA spokesperson said: “The BHA condemns all abusive or threatening behaviour towards our participants, who rightly should expect to be able to go about their jobs without being subjected to anything of this kind. We work closely with our colleagues across racing's representative bodies and, where appropriate, will take whatever action necessary to ensure the safety of everyone in our sport.”