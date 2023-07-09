Timeform's guide to racing on the Newmarket July Course, featuring the key facts and figures ahead of the three-day meeting which starts on Thursday.
Timeform's Newmarket July Course guide
The July Course is two miles and a furlong in extent with a right-handed bend at halfway, the first mile being part of the Cesarewitch course, the last the straight Bunbury mile.
There are undulations for the first three quarters of a mile of the straight, the course then runs downhill for a furlong before climbing to the line.
As with the Rowley Mile course, ability to see out the trip thoroughly is essential.
Leading active trainers at Newmarket's July Course
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2018 (minimum 25 runners)
- Charlie Appleby 31.9% (67-210)
- Saeed Bin Suroor 31.5% (23-73)
- Ed Walker 25% (14-56)
- Charlie Johnston* 24% (12-50)
- John & Thady Gosden** 20.8% (50-240)
*Includes data when licence was shared with Mark Johnston
** Includes data when John Gosden was sole licence holder
Other points to consider
- Charlie Appleby is clear in terms of winners, with his tally of 67 placing him 25 ahead of the next best, Richard Hannon, whose 42 winners have come from 321 runners.
- Appleby's strike rate of 31.9% compares favourably to an already-impressive overall record of 28.4% in the same period.
- Saeed bin Suroor returns a level-stake profit of £29.59 with his runners at the course. Other leading trainers with a notable profit at the course include Jane Chapple-Hyam (12 winners from 75 runners for a profit of (£28.19) and Ed Walker (£24.95).
Leading active jockeys at Newmarket's July Course
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2018 (minimum 25 runners)
- William Buick 27.4% (59-215)
- Neil Callan 22.9% (8-35)
- Marco Ghiani 20.3% (12-59)
- James Doyle 20.2% (52-257)
- Robert Havlin 19.1% (26-136)
Other points to consider
- Godolphin riders William Buick (59) and James Doyle (52) dominate in terms of winners. Robert Havlin is next on the list with 26.
- Hector Crouch hasn't had enough qualifying rides but has had five winners from 21 mounts at an impressive strike rate of 23.81%, which has returned a level-stake profit of 21.95.
- Oisin Murphy also posts a healthy level-stake profit with his 23 winners from 123 rides returning £25.11.
