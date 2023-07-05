Would a slow start kill Shaquille’s Pertemps July Cup hopes at Newmarket on Saturday?

Shaquille put in a terrific performance to recover from blowing the start to win at Royal Ascot, but would he get away with it at Newmarket?

Shaquille’s problems at the start Julie Camacho’s Shaquille has been one of the stories of the Flat season so far. The small North Yorkshire yard know a thing or two about training sprinters having masterminded Judicial to 18 career victories over sprinting trips, including at Listed and Group 3 level, but Shaquille has taken them to another plane. Unbeaten this season having won a Newmarket handicap off 94, the Listed Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury and then the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, the Charm Spirit colt is clearly both quick and extremely talented, but there’s a nagging concern that he could undo all of that if he doesn’t improve at the start. At Newcastle in April he point blank refused to enter the stalls on All-Weather Finals Day. That has resulted in him being blanketed and led in riderless subsequently, but he almost fluffed the start at Newmarket on his eventual reappearance, doing a little jump leaving the stalls. Mounted in the chute and taken down early at Newbury after that, he jumped out fine, but the problems resurfaced at Royal Ascot.

I was sat next to a colleague in the Sporting Life office who had backed Shaquille for the Commonwealth Cup and I knew what had happened straight away thanks to his expletive-ridden reaction to the stalls opening. Shaquille reared as his opponents scurried away, missing the break by at least five lengths. It should’ve been a race-ender, but it wasn’t. Yet Shaquille can’t keep relying on his talent to get himself out of a hole. It looked far from a vintage Commonwealth Cup, but the best of the three-year-old sprinters got away with it against his own age group on what is probably the best track in the country to miss the break at. He isn’t likely to get so lucky when he tackles open company in a Group 1. How the July Cup has been won in recent years Shaquille’s first assignment against his elders is in the July Cup at Newmarket next Saturday and he’s chalked up as the 9/4 favourite with Sky Bet to follow in the hoofprints of Muhaarar, the inaugural Commonwealth Cup winner – and still the only horse to win both that race and the July Cup in the same season. Timeform’s in-play symbols (IPS) are a quick and easy way to see how any horse has fared in any race and a quick glance at the July Cup winners tells us that in recent years this race has been won by prominent racers or those who raced in touch in mid-division. Not one winner has been considered held up since IPS began. July Cup Winners: Timeform in-play symbols since IPS began 2022 - Alcohol Free 3kr

2021 - Starman 3R

2020 - Oxted 2Kr

2019 - Ten Sovereigns 1R

2018 - U S Navy Flag 1kr

2017 - Harry Angel 2r

2016 - Limato 2kr

2015 - Muhaarar 2R

2014 - Slade Power 3K

2013 - Lethal Force 1k

2012 - Mayson 1k

As you can see, Mayson, Lethal Force, U S Navy Flag and Ten Sovereigns all made all in the July Cup, while Muhaarar, Limato, Harry Angel and Oxted all raced prominently or close-up. Case study 1: Mayson (2012)

Mayson after 2 furlongs in the July Cup

Mayson didn’t technically make all in the 2012 July Cup as Reply held the lead for a fraction of the contest on the far side, but Richard Fahey’s son of Invincible Spirit certainly dominated his rivals on a rain-soaked July Course where the ground was riding heavy. Here he is highlighted after two furlongs with daylight already widening between himself and the main pack. That was measured at five lengths at the line following a terrific display. Case study 2: Harry Angel (2017)

Harry Angel after 2 furlongs in the July Cup

Clive Cox has a couple of winners in the above list and his success for Godolphin in 2017 came courtesy of a powerful sprinting performance from the brilliant Harry Angel. He raced prominently sitting on the shoulder of the front-running Intelligence Cross as you can see in the image after two furlongs. Adam Kirby steered him to the front over a furlong out and the ‘r’ on his IPS figure is reflective of how well he responded to pressure on the stiff finish, running out a length-and-a-quarter winner over the previous year’s victor, Limato. Case Study 3: Starman (2021)

Starman after 2 furlongs in the July Cup