Timeform's man at the track David Cleary provides his latest horses to follow including one who can make a mark in pattern company.

FOX LEGACY – 1m1f 4yo+ conditions race, Goodwood, 01/08/25 There was a shortage of 'wow' performances over the five days of the Goodwood Festival. However, one distinct exception was Fox Legacy, who produced a pattern-level performance in running away from his rivals in the last furlong and a half of this soundly-run affair. Fox Legacy had done most of his racing on going firmer than good, but he handled softer conditions well, finding a good turn of foot to settle matters after travelling smoothly. One or two of his smart rivals were less at home under the rain-softened conditions, but that shouldn't detract from a really taking effort. Fox Legacy has now won three of his four starts since joining Andrew Balding. He showed form at a mile and a half for Sir Michael Stoute last year, but has raced over significantly shorter this time round. He's not short of speed. Fox Legacy doesn't hold any pattern entries at present, perhaps something like the Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor a good introduction to that level.

GALAXY ZOO – 5f 3yo+ fillies and mares class 4 handicap, Ascot, 25/07/25 There's usually little downside to following a sprinting filly on the up, and Galaxy Zoo looks a particularly good example of the type. Her form has taken off on her last two starts. She showed improved form to win at Southwell on her third try in handicaps and then followed up at Ascot. Galaxy Zoo found a good turn of foot late on at Ascot, leading only in the last 50 yards, but pulling away to win readily. She looks a filly who is only now filling her frame, which may explain her recent improvement. Her Ascot win confirmed her effectiveness on turf as well as all-weather, which increases options for her. Ralph Beckett has now won 11 races with the progeny of Galaxy Zoo's dam Moretta Blanche. The pick of the winners, Blizzard, managed to score at listed level in France. Galaxy Zoo isn't quite at that standard yet, but she's very much on the up and will be well up to adding to her family's tally.

KURAKKA – 1½m 3yo class 2 handicap, Goodwood, 30/07/25 Kurakka gets a second successive nod in this column after another performance that, while it was creditable, didn't show him to anything like best effect. He was back up to a mile and a half, but the slow pace still didn't make for enough of a test of stamina for him. In a race where plenty were taking time to settle early on, Kurakka was fighting for his head in the first few furlongs. He then got caught a bit flat-footed when the tempo lifted before keeping on well in the last 150 yards, nearest at the finish. There was a good-looking field overall for the race, though Kurakka was still one of the picks. As said previously, he has a good longer-term future, this just the sixth outing of his career, but more immediately he will benefit from a race that places more emphasis on stamina than his last two have done.

NIGHT RAIDER – 5f 3yo+ Group 2 King George Stakes, Goodwood, 01/08/25 Night Raider, like Kurakka, earns a second successive appearance in this column. He was dropped back to five furlongs for his latest start and went with customary zest. However, he was in a group of four that raced stand side and while he beat the other three that raced with him in comprehensive fashion, Night Raider was unable to match the main body of the field, racing close to the far rail. Night Raider has now had four outings in pattern company this year and hasn't really been seen to best advantage in any of them. He shaped as if just needing the run on his return at York, then was again undone by the draw at Royal Ascot. With the top British and Irish-trained sprinters all much of a muchness, it wouldn't need much extra from Night Raider for him to spring a surprise at pattern level. The obvious option is the Nunthorpe at the end of the month. His style of racing ought to be ideal for that and if the cards fall more in his favour, Night Raider can make a bold bid at York.

ROSALLION - 1m 3yo+ Group 1 Sussex Stakes, Goodwood, 30/07/25 It's been a frustrating year so far for the connections of Rosallion, who has let slip three opportunities at Group 1 level. He shaped as if needing the run in the Lockinge, then was beaten a nose by the game Docklands in the Queen Anne. However, Rosallion's defeat by the pacemaker Qirat in the Sussex Stakes was very much the one that got away. Field of Gold's not giving his running presented his opponents with a golden chance. Rosallion failed by a neck to take it. Two furlongs from home, he was clearly going best of those behind the clear leaders. He found plenty when finally asked for his effort, but it wasn't quite enough – he just needed to have begun his move slightly earlier. He still finished clear of Henri Matisse in third. Rosallion should get several further chances to go one better, beginning perhaps with the Jacques Le Marois He might well face Henri Matisse again if he goes for that, though Henri Matisse really needs to go up in trip but is being kept at a mile due to Ballydoyle's strength in depth at a mile and a quarter. To some extent Rosallion's prospects depend on what happens with Field of Gold, but he clearly has a question to answer after his Sussex display.

STRESSFREE – 1¾m 3yo+ class 2 handicap, Goodwood, 02/08/25 Stressfree hasn't made much impact in three big handicaps since he won at Haydock in the spring, but there are grounds for thinking he's still in good form. He took the eye beforehand in the Summer Handicap at Goodwood, but the race didn't go his way at all. Dropped out on his first try at a mile and three quarters, Stressfree was too far back the way the race unfolded and then was denied a clear run a couple of times after two furlongs out before his rider allowed him to come home in his own time. On his previous two starts, Stressfree had found firm ground against him at Royal Ascot, then finished a creditable fifth in the Old Newton Cup back at Haydock, coming from further back than ideal. Stressfree holds an entry in the Ebor, which might be a bit too competitive for him. However, the valuable mile-and-a-half handicap the day before is likely to be a more winnable race, even with the prospect of taking on three year olds. It's possible he will be dropped slightly again for his run here, though his mark already looks a fair one based on the pick of his form.

VENEZUELAN – 1m4f 3yo+ class 4 handicap, Ascot, 26/07/25 Venezuelan is included here with some trepidation, as he certainly comes with some downside, but he's a strong, good-looking sort with plenty of ability and a useful pedigree, more than able to win a race or two if his excellent stable can find the key to him. Venezuelan's latest outing came in the race after the King George at Ascot. He was fitted with blinkers first time, having worn cheekpieces when a beaten joint-favourite in a novice at Chelmsford the time before. Poorly positioned, last into the straight, he carried his head a bit awkwardly under pressure, but responded to pressure in the final furlong to take a never-nearer fourth. This was Venezuelan's first try at a mile and a half and he had no problem with the extra distance, which increases opportunities. He probably doesn't need to be ridden quite so 'cold' another time - he'd run well when making the running on his handicap debut, even if some of his quirks were apparent that day too.

WAARDAH – 1¾m 3yo+ fillies and mares Group2 Lillie Langtry, Goodwood, 02/08/25 Waardah, who started her campaign winning a mile handicap on the all-weather off a mark of 88, turned in a smart effort in scoring over fully three-quarters of a mile further. This was just the fifth start of her career and she could have plenty more to offer, with a crack at the Fillies & Mares on Champions day perhaps a good target for later in the campaign. Waardah had followed her handicap win with victory in a listed race at Goodwood over a mile and a quarter. She'd finished the race well that day and the longer distance here showed her in an even better light. She travelled well held up in a soundly-run race and despite still showing signs of residual inexperience again got on top late on. Waardah is a filly with plenty of scope and she should continue to improve both physically and in form terms. Although there isn't much stamina in recent times on her dam's side, she comes further back from a famous family of middle-distance/staying winners and her sire Postponed is a reasonable influence for stamina.