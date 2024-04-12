Timeform identify the top-rated, a big improver and one with a notable Flag in the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

The Top-Rated Corach Rambler

Last year's impressive winner Corach Rambler has a much higher mark to deal with this time around but he still looks like a well-handicapped horse after posting a top-class effort on Timeform's scale when third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month. Crucially, that Gold Cup effort came after the publication of the Grand National weights so couldn't be taken into account by the handicapper. The form Corach Rambler showed at Cheltenham places him 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and he has a strong chance again if that tough race in the Gold Cup doesn't count against him.

The Big Improver Meetingofthewaters

Meetingofthewaters has shown significant improvement since joining Willie Mullins and going over fences this season and he has already bagged a valuable prize, staying on strongly to land the competitive Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. He ran an even better race on Timeform's figures when third in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month, again underlining his stamina by sticking well to his task. He's had only six runs over fences so remains open to further improvement for his leading yard.

The Timeform Flag Mahler Mission (Horse In Focus)

Mahler Mission looked the likely winner of the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last season until falling two out and he again shaped like he's capable of winning a big prize when runner-up in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on his latest outing in December. Mahler Mission impressed with how he went through the race at Newbury in a strongly run event that placed the emphasis on jumping and stamina, travelling best and finding only an unexposed one at the trip too strong. The traits he showed at Newbury will stand him in good stead in a Grand National and it's possible he could still have a bigger effort in his locker after only seven starts over fences.

The Timeform Verdict

Claims can be made for plenty in a cracking renewal including low-mileage 8-y-o MAHLER MISSION. Kept fresh since a fine second in the Coral Gold Cup, the way he jumped/travelled that day marked him down as one who will be well served by the demands of this race. Vanillier, second last year, and the improving Meetingofthewaters head the dangers along with last year's hero Corach Rambler who bids to emulate the greats Tiger Roll and Red Rum. Panda Boy and Delta Work complete the shortlist.