Tony McFadden outlines which novice hurdlers have achieved the highest Timeform ratings in a strong-looking division that features plenty of exciting prospects.

Jonbon (Timeform rating 149P) Douvan's full brother Jonbon fetched £570,000 after winning his only start in an Irish point so expectations were high before he even made his debut under Rules for Nicky Henderson in a Newbury bumper last season. He passed that first test with ease and has done likewise on both starts over hurdles this term, not needing to come off the bridle to win a Newbury maiden before again impressing with his cruising speed when easily landing the Grade 2 Kennel Gate at Ascot. Jonbon was up against some promising novices at Ascot, including a rival in Colonel Mustard who had finished runner-up in a Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival, but he proved a class apart, always looking in control after the steady pace lifted in the straight and he wasn’t hard pressed to score by two and three-quarter lengths. The Timeform rating of 149P he earned following that success is the highest by a novice hurdler so far this season, while the large 'P' indicates he could be capable of much better form if required. It seems remarkable, therefore, that it's very much up for debate as to whether he's even the best two-mile novice in his stable!

Constitution Hill (147P) Henderson has another ace in Constitution Hill, who made it two from two with a wide-margin win in the Grade 1 Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday, earning a Timeform rating of 147P for that impressive success. Constitution Hill had created a huge impression on his debut over the same course and distance, slamming a decent prospect in Might I by 14 lengths, and he enhanced his reputation with a 12-length defeat of Jetoile on Saturday. Conditions were attritional, as they often are for the Tolworth meeting, but the way Constitution Hill found a good turn of foot on heavy ground added to the impression that he is a novice of rare ability. He too has the large 'P' attached to his rating, highlighting his obvious potential for much better after only two starts.

Stage Star (145p) Stage Star was one of the best bumper performers in Britain last season - he finished third in the Grade 2 at Aintree - and he has quickly established himself towards the top of the pecking order among the novice hurdlers this term. Stage Star landed the odds with the ease you would expect of a 2/7 shot on his first couple of starts in a Chepstow maiden and a Newbury novice, but it was impressive how he handled a step up in class in his stride in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle last month. Stage Star jumped fluently, travelled well and was soon in command after leading at the second-last. Incidentally, the rating he earned for his Challow Hurdle success was only 1 lb lower than stablemate Bravemansgame achieved after winning the same race last season.

Hillcrest (143p) Hillcrest made it two from two over hurdles with an effortless victory at Wetherby at the beginning of December, drawing clear from before the third last to land the spoils by 20 lengths. That was a fairly useful performance and Hillcrest took his form up another notch when running out a comfortable winner of a listed novice hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, beating the well-touted I Am Maximus by two lengths. With further improvement on the cards, Hillcrest looks potentially the best horse his trainer Henry Daly has had in his care for a long time, with his winning sequence under Rules now spanning four races (also won a Wetherby bumper in March 2021).

Mighty Potter (143p) The Gordon Elliott-trained Mighty Potter hasn't attracted the same plaudits as the best from Britain - perhaps as he's not defending an unbeaten record - but he put up a useful performance to beat stablemate Three Stripe Life (142p) in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown at Christmas. Mighty Potter was only third in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse, but he took a big step forward at Leopardstown, keeping on strongly after the last in the style of a horse open to further improvement when stepping up in trip. The good time adds some substance to the form.

Ginto (142p) Ginto, a €470,000 purchase after winning his Irish point, was beaten on his bumper debut but he made amends on his final start in that sphere and has won all three starts over hurdles, improving his rating on each occasion. He looked a smart prospect when winning a Grade 2 at Navan by 11 lengths and then built on that excellent impression in a Grade 1 at Naas earlier this month, following Envoi Allen and Bob Olinger on the roll of honour. All three of Ginto's starts over hurdles have been at around two and a half miles, but his strength at the finish has been impressive and he will surely prove at least as effective if stepping up in trip, so Elliott and his owners, the Morans, will have plenty of options available to them.

Three Stripe Life (142p) Three Stripe Life had to settle for second behind stablemate Mighty Potter at Leopardstown, but he would have given a winner more to think about had he not made a mistake two out and lost momentum at a crucial stage. Three Stripe Life deserves plenty of credit for proving so competitive on only his second start over hurdles and he remains open to improvement, especially over further than two miles. He acquitted himself well when finishing fourth in the Champion Bumper last season on the back of only one run.

Other names to note Last season's Champion Bumper winner Sir Gerhard (132P) made a pleasing start over hurdles at Leopardstown over Christmas, winning easily by eight lengths and establishing himself as the shortest-priced Irish contender for the Supreme. He has a lot to find on ratings with Jonbon and Constitution Hill, though hasn't yet had much of an opportunity to post a big figure having only contested a maiden hurdle. It is a similar story with Ballymore favourite Journey With Me (134p) who won a strong-looking maiden hurdle in style at Leopardstown. He came from the pointing field with a big reputation, and the excitement only grew when he landed the same bumper that Bob Olinger had for connections 12 months earlier. He remains with plenty of untapped potential. Blazing Khal (141p) is at the head of the betting for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle and it's easy to understand why as the form he has shown is up there with the best on offer in the staying division, he is being aimed at the race and he has proven his effectiveness around Cheltenham, registering comfortable wins on the Old and the New Course.