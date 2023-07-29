Timeform’s Goodwood Course Guide

Goodwood is a right-handed, undulating track. There are two bends; all races up to a mile and a quarter use the lower bend, and those in excess of eleven furlongs use the top bend.

Although there is a five-furlong run-in from the top bend, the turns and the pronounced downhill gradients make Goodwood essentially a sharp track, favouring handy types, particularly in the shorter-distance races.

The five-furlong course is one of the fastest in the country, meaning speedy sorts often have an advantage. A notoriously tricky course, those held up regularly meet trouble in the straight, particularly when kept to the rail.