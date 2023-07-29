Horses to follow at the Qatar Goodood Festival

Ian Ogg nominates a handful of horses to follow at next week's Qatar Goodwood Festival.
He won't be missed by any punters or pundits but PERFUSE will be a fascinating runner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Sir Michael Stoute's colt holds entries on Wednesday (12 furlongs) and Thursday (10 furlongs) as he bids to recover from defeat as the 4/1 favourite in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. That normally informative handicap has been given an extra layer of intrigue this year given the much discussed ludicrous gallop that was set resulting in the pace collapse.
One of those prominent racers was Perfuse and he fared best of them in holding on for fifth, six lengths behind Desert Hero. That was a creditable effort in the circumstances and he will be widely expected to make amends under a more conservative ride.
SYMBOL OF LIGHT is another with options, holding entries in the 10 furlong handicap on Tuesday and the Golden Mile.
Julie Camacho and her team have enjoyed some success with Shaquille this season and they have another interesting runner for owner Martin Hughes in Symbol Of Light. Bought out of Charlie Appleby's yard for whom he won three of his four starts, he made his debut for his new connections at Newcastle in June, finishing a close third to Lattam and Spirit Dancer.
That was a highly encouraging start in a competitive race, he's been left unchanged by the handicapper but is entitled to come on for that first start since January 2022 and he could also conceivably benefit from stepping up in distance.
It's no surprise that the same faces regularly turn up for the Golden Mile and the first four home last year are, again, among the entries. Orbaan took that renewal having finished sixth in 2021 and connections of REVICH will be hoping for a similar outcome.
Third at 66/1 12 months ago when breaking from stall 15, Richard Spencer's seven-year-old fared best of those drawn in double figures in a contest in which the draw is of huge significance when a staying on third at 66/1. He's 1lb higher this time but looks to be hitting form at just the right time having finished fourth behind Perotto and Ouzo (also entered) at Sandown last time when enjoying little luck in running and another big run could be on the cards in a test that clearly suits.
Readers of Graeme North's Watch And Learn column on these pages may well have made a note of VANDEEK whose debut performance was highlighted by the timefigure guru earlier this week (click on the link for the full write-up).
North revealed that the Crisfords' colt was according to his 'sources the fastest breezer at the Craven Sales' and the Nottingham debut winner could be pitched straight into pattern company in the Richmond Stakes and it will be fascinating to see how he fares if allowed to take his chance at a track where the stable has enjoyed plenty of success.
The Gordon Stakes often provides a pointer to the St Leger and ARTISTIC STAR shaped as though the Doncaster Classic would be a suitable target when keeping on into seventh in the Derby. He's since finished third in the King Edward VII Stakes (won by King Of Steel) at Royal Ascot when again doing his best work in the closing stages.
This doesn't provide Artistic Star with the step-up in trip that he appears to need but it is another drop in grade and connections will be hopeful that he can run well enough to keep dreams of winning the September showpiece alive.
It's no secret that this is a big week for Charlie Johnston's stable and all of their runners will warrant a second look but one that could fly under the radar is BENACRE who is entered in the 10 furlong handicap on Thursday and the Golden Mile.
The son of Australia has never raced beyond a mile but very much appeals as one that could improve for a stiffer test of stamina. He was well beaten in the Britannia Stakes when last seen but has been freshened up after a typically busy first part of the season during which he performed creditably, finishing fourth and second in Listed races and fourth in the German Guineas.
As well as the hoped for improvement over the longer trip, an interesting angle is his form on downhill tracks as a juvenile which saw him win twice at Epsom as well as at Goodwood and a rating of 95 looks perfectly workable once his sights have been lowered a little.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org