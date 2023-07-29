Horses to follow at the Qatar Goodood Festival

He won't be missed by any punters or pundits but PERFUSE will be a fascinating runner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Sir Michael Stoute's colt holds entries on Wednesday (12 furlongs) and Thursday (10 furlongs) as he bids to recover from defeat as the 4/1 favourite in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. That normally informative handicap has been given an extra layer of intrigue this year given the much discussed ludicrous gallop that was set resulting in the pace collapse.

One of those prominent racers was Perfuse and he fared best of them in holding on for fifth, six lengths behind Desert Hero. That was a creditable effort in the circumstances and he will be widely expected to make amends under a more conservative ride.

SYMBOL OF LIGHT is another with options, holding entries in the 10 furlong handicap on Tuesday and the Golden Mile.

Julie Camacho and her team have enjoyed some success with Shaquille this season and they have another interesting runner for owner Martin Hughes in Symbol Of Light. Bought out of Charlie Appleby's yard for whom he won three of his four starts, he made his debut for his new connections at Newcastle in June, finishing a close third to Lattam and Spirit Dancer.

That was a highly encouraging start in a competitive race, he's been left unchanged by the handicapper but is entitled to come on for that first start since January 2022 and he could also conceivably benefit from stepping up in distance.

It's no surprise that the same faces regularly turn up for the Golden Mile and the first four home last year are, again, among the entries. Orbaan took that renewal having finished sixth in 2021 and connections of REVICH will be hoping for a similar outcome.

Third at 66/1 12 months ago when breaking from stall 15, Richard Spencer's seven-year-old fared best of those drawn in double figures in a contest in which the draw is of huge significance when a staying on third at 66/1. He's 1lb higher this time but looks to be hitting form at just the right time having finished fourth behind Perotto and Ouzo (also entered) at Sandown last time when enjoying little luck in running and another big run could be on the cards in a test that clearly suits.