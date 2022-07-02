Read Timeform's report of the Coral-Eclipse, won in thrilling fashion by Vadeni.

With both the three-year-olds classic winners last time out and three of the four older horses successful at Group One level, two of them several times, the other runner most progressive and sent off favourite, this attracted just the sort of field the Eclipse is designed to, promising a fascinating race, and it didn't disappoint, despite an ordinary gallop, four within a length at the line, the form up to standard despite the tight finish, the winner not absolutely all out, though the second found trouble and might have been unlucky, space at a premium in the last 1f or so, the winner making his move on the favoured outside, the worst of the trouble in running occurring just after the line, Soumillion earning a 12-day suspension after his mount hampered Native Trail and Lord North while he was celebrating. The success of Vadeni was a fifth victory for the three-year-olds in the last seven runnings for which they were eligible, Barney Roy that age when he was beaten a nose in one of the other two, and Vadeni was the first French-trained winner since 1960, this a second successive triumph for the Jockey Club victor, surprising given the obvious fit in terms of trip that more winners of that classic haven't come on to this, The Grey Gatsby the only other to try since 2011.

Vadeni, so impressive in the manner in which he quickened in the Jockey Club, brought that asset to a race that favoured speed more than stamina, finding the best turn of foot from the back of the field, a move on the outside as so often on this track paying dividends and avoiding the possibility of trouble; dropped out, travelled well, effort over 2f out, quickened to lead 1f out, kept up to work (looked very willing); there's probably even better to come and he's sure to continue to run well at the highest level, entered in the International but seemingly more likely to miss that in favour of the Irish Champion Stakes, presumably Ascot in October also on the agenda. Mishriff ran up to his best, performing better after four months off than he had in this race last year, and that despite not getting the rub of the green, left with almost two lengths to make up in the final 1f and achieving all but a neck of that; slowly into stride, patiently ridden, shaken up early in straight, keeping on when hampered over 1f out, rallied well inside final 1f, just failed; he went on to run creditably in the King George in 2021, though this is his optimum trip and connections' main focus will surely be on a repeat win in the International at York, clearly a strong contender for what promises to be one of the races of the summer. Native Trail, over 2f longer trip and meeting older rivals for the first time, acquitted himself well, having every chance but unable to quicken quite as well as the first two, perhaps the sort to be best in a strongly-run race whatever the trip; held up, shaken up over 3f out, kept on despite looking a bit awkward, held only late on; he'll continue to give a good account, presumably likely to keep to this trip, with connections having Coroebus to run in the top 1m races.

