Ben Linfoot unpicks the result of the Coral-Eclipse, finds a bet for York and another eyecatcher for the Melrose Stakes in his Saturday analysis.

Vadeni does them for speed in cracking Eclipse It looks a very straightforward Coral-Eclipse to unravel – speed won the day, with the somewhat predictable slow early gallop playing into the hands of the horse with the sharpest turn of foot and going against those that need a real test at 10 furlongs. Alenquer led the way in the absence of a prolific frontrunner, or a pacemaker, with Bay Bridge sitting just off him, but the tempo set by Tom Marquand didn’t suit either his own horse or Sir Michael Stoute’s and both proved to be sitting ducks in the straight. They fell away meekly, but both will be worth another chance when the emphasis is more on stamina at this trip and there will be plenty of options for them in the autumn. As for the other four, distances of a neck, a head and half a length between the leading quartet dilute the view that this was an exceptional performance, but it’s very hard to crab VADENI who looks an out-and-out 10-furlong specialist. The son of Churchill is unbeaten at the trip as he added the Eclipse to his French Derby victory, with quotes as short as 5/1 for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe not really making any appeal given that race looks a step too far where his stamina is concerned. It’s a pity Jean-Claude Rouget was so quickly adamant that York’s Juddmonte International would not be under consideration for his horse, as a clash with Baaeed there would be a sight to behold, but we could get such a head-to-head later on in the season in the Irish Champion Stakes.

Rouget has trodden the path to Leopardstown before with Almanzor, a horse who followed up his Irish win in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on British Champions Day – and such a programme does not look out of the question for Vadeni who has all the tools to thrive on such a challenge. His high cruising speed and turn off foot look his most potent weapons, but he’s straightforward and versatile regarding the ground, too, and the calibre of horses he beat in the run for the line in the Eclipse support the thinking that he is a horse out of the top drawer. Mishriff, another former Prix du Jockey Club hero and a three-time Group One winner, was much more straight for this year’s Eclipse than last year’s and ran a belter, finishing strongly after having to be switched for a clear run, while Native Trail, also a three-time G1 plunderer, further underlined the case for the three-year-olds being a strong bunch with a solid effort in third. Lord North, another triple Group One-winning horse, bounced right back to something like his best with an unlucky and close-up fourth, keeping on to be beaten just a length despite finding trouble in the run. All four horses involved in the finish had the speed and the class to run to a high standard despite a moderate gallop for the grade, so it says something that Vadeni was too good for trio of horses with a collective nine Group Ones between them. He’s a class act and a showdown with Baaeed could light up the Flat season further down the line. Remarkable win for Group One winner-in-waiting Free Wind

The door is closed on Free Wind at Haydock