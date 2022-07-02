Vadeni came out on top in a thrilling Coral-Eclipse at Sandown as the French three-year-old held off the late charge of Mishriff by a head.

Jean-Claude Rouget supplemented the Aga Khan-owned horse at a cost of £50,000 on Monday and that decision was vindicated as he showed his class in a top-notch renewal. Christophe Soumillon rode a patient race on the son of Churchill but he hit the front inside the final quarter mile and had enough in reserve to fight off the flying Mishriff at the line, the winner's jockey already celebrating flashing past the post. Native Trail was a close-up third after a frantic finish with Lord North also not beaten far in fourth. The pacesetting Alenquer and Bay Bridge wilted late on and played no part in the closing stages as the closers held sway in a classic.

'Perfect' run for Vadeni Soumillon said: “I waited in the last position but the pace was just fine. We didn’t go really fast, but for my horse everything was perfect. “He was really relaxed. He changed legs perfectly everywhere I wanted and when I came out of the turn, the pace picked up and for like 50 or 100 yards he was a bit off the bridle, so I had to give him a chance. “When he just went up that small uphill at the two-furlong maker, he just took me on the bridle and changed legs. That was at the point where I was thinking may I wait a bit more and I saw Mishriff on my inside completely stopped and I said ‘I am not going to wait’. He is going to go through the horse to let my horse go. “I just let him go. That is why I came maybe 50 or 100 yards too early to hit the front, but everything was fine. Unfortunately maybe 100 or 80 yards from the line, he stumbled and he lost balance for a few strides, and I had a neck in front of William (Buick on Native Trail) and I felt the horse come too on the outside, so I was like, ‘please, don’t give up, keep going’. “Even if it is tough track, he gives you a gear like champions can give you". Irish Champion the target “For me, he is a pure mile-and-a-quarter horse. In the beginning of the race he doesn’t show too much speed, but the way he accelerates and you look at him physically, he really looks like that (a mile and quarter). “With horses, you never know. We will see how he goes next – probably for the Irish Champion Stakes – and from there we will see. He is a really special horse.”