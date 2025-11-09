Timeform's stats guide for Cheltenham ahead of the three-day November Meeting.
Timeform's Cheltenham course guide
Left handed, undulating. Stiff fences that place a premium on sound jumping. The last half mile is uphill, although the lead changes hands on the run-in less frequently than might be expected. Prominent-racers often fare well on the chase course, especially in races up to 3m.
Leading active trainers at Cheltenham
Sorted by strike rate since the start of the 2020/21 season (minimum 25 runners)
- Lucy Wadham - 19.4% (7 winners from 36 runners)
- Gavin Cromwell - 18.3% (17-93)
- Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero* - 18.2% (6-33)
- Nicky Henderson - 15.9% (38-239)
- Evan Williams - 15.7% (8-51)
*Includes data from when Josh Guerriero was the sole licence holder
Other points to consider
- Henry de Bromhead and Gavin Cromwell are among the leading trainers who have posted a level-stake profit at Cheltenham in the period in question. Backing De Bromhead's 161 runners would have resulted in 25 winners and a profit of £28.77 to £1 level stakes. Cromwell has posted a level-stake profit of £11.22.
- Dan Skelton has been the most successful trainer at the November Meeting since the start of the 2020/21 season, sending out ten winners from 52 runners at a strike rate of 19.2%.
Leading active jockeys at Cheltenham
Sorted by strike rate since the start of the 2020/21 season (minimum 25 rides)
- Paul Townend - 26.3% (25-95)
- Richard Patrick - 20% (7-35)
- Nico de Boinville - 18.4% (28-152)
- Derek Fox - 17.9% (5-28)
- David Bass 17.4% (8-46)
Other points to consider
- Darragh O'Keeffe, the runaway leader in the Irish jockeys' championship, is among the riders who have posted a level-stakes profit. He's had only six winners from 65 rides but backing all of those runners would have returned a profit of £23 to £1 stakes. Mark Walsh has had the most winners of those who post a level-stakes profit and are still riding. Backing his 64 mounts would have resulted in ten winners and a profit of £30.86 to £1 level stakes.
- Harry Skelton has ridden the most winners at Cheltenham in the period under consideration. His total of 32 winners (from 217 rides, at a strike rate of 14.8%) is four more than the second most prolific rider, Nico de Boinville. Skelton is also the leading rider at the November Meeting since the start of the 2020/21 season. His ten winners have come at an impressive strike rate of 21.7%.
