Cheltenham - expect to start on good to soft ground
Cheltenham's November meeting starts on Friday

Timeform's Cheltenham course guide and key stats for the November Meeting

By Timeform
Horse Racing
Sun November 09, 2025 · 3h ago

Timeform's stats guide for Cheltenham ahead of the three-day November Meeting.

Timeform's Cheltenham course guide

Left handed, undulating. Stiff fences that place a premium on sound jumping. The last half mile is uphill, although the lead changes hands on the run-in less frequently than might be expected. Prominent-racers often fare well on the chase course, especially in races up to 3m.

Leading active trainers at Cheltenham

Sorted by strike rate since the start of the 2020/21 season (minimum 25 runners)

  • Lucy Wadham - 19.4% (7 winners from 36 runners)
  • Gavin Cromwell - 18.3% (17-93)
  • Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero* - 18.2% (6-33)
  • Nicky Henderson - 15.9% (38-239)
  • Evan Williams - 15.7% (8-51)

*Includes data from when Josh Guerriero was the sole licence holder

Other points to consider

  • Henry de Bromhead and Gavin Cromwell are among the leading trainers who have posted a level-stake profit at Cheltenham in the period in question. Backing De Bromhead's 161 runners would have resulted in 25 winners and a profit of £28.77 to £1 level stakes. Cromwell has posted a level-stake profit of £11.22.
  • Dan Skelton has been the most successful trainer at the November Meeting since the start of the 2020/21 season, sending out ten winners from 52 runners at a strike rate of 19.2%.
La Conquiere (left) quickened up well to win on her hurdling debut
Read: Timeform's 'Large P' improvers

Leading active jockeys at Cheltenham

Sorted by strike rate since the start of the 2020/21 season (minimum 25 rides)

  • Paul Townend - 26.3% (25-95)
  • Richard Patrick - 20% (7-35)
  • Nico de Boinville - 18.4% (28-152)
  • Derek Fox - 17.9% (5-28)
  • David Bass 17.4% (8-46)

Other points to consider

  • Darragh O'Keeffe, the runaway leader in the Irish jockeys' championship, is among the riders who have posted a level-stakes profit. He's had only six winners from 65 rides but backing all of those runners would have returned a profit of £23 to £1 stakes. Mark Walsh has had the most winners of those who post a level-stakes profit and are still riding. Backing his 64 mounts would have resulted in ten winners and a profit of £30.86 to £1 level stakes.
  • Harry Skelton has ridden the most winners at Cheltenham in the period under consideration. His total of 32 winners (from 217 rides, at a strike rate of 14.8%) is four more than the second most prolific rider, Nico de Boinville. Skelton is also the leading rider at the November Meeting since the start of the 2020/21 season. His ten winners have come at an impressive strike rate of 21.7%.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

