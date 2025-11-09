Timeform's Cheltenham course guide

Left handed, undulating. Stiff fences that place a premium on sound jumping. The last half mile is uphill, although the lead changes hands on the run-in less frequently than might be expected. Prominent-racers often fare well on the chase course, especially in races up to 3m.

Leading active trainers at Cheltenham

Sorted by strike rate since the start of the 2020/21 season (minimum 25 runners)

Lucy Wadham - 19.4% (7 winners from 36 runners)

Gavin Cromwell - 18.3% (17-93)

Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero* - 18.2% (6-33)

Nicky Henderson - 15.9% (38-239)

Evan Williams - 15.7% (8-51)

*Includes data from when Josh Guerriero was the sole licence holder