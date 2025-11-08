Timeform: Three 'Large P' improvers

Timeform highlight three recent winners who were awarded the 'Large P' to show they are capable of much better form.

La Conquiere (Timeform rating 105P) Won, 2m mares' maiden hurdle, Uttoxeter, Friday 31 October

La Conquiere showed plenty of ability in bumpers, finishing runner-up on debut at Thurles when with Denis Leahy and then filling the same position in the Grade 2 Nickel Coin bumper at Aintree on her first start for Jamie Snowden. With such strong bumper form to her name, and with Snowden's runners in such good form, La Conquiere was unsurprisingly popular on her hurdling debut at Uttoxeter last month and was sent off the 4/5 favourite. It wasn't all plain sailing for La Conquiere who was still three lengths down at the second last and behind her main market rival who had been able to dictate a steady gallop. However, La Conquiere quickened up well to win by three-quarters of a length, proving value for more than that margin given how the race developed. She's made a highly promising start to her career and can carry on progressing. Jamie Snowden

Upon Tweed (123P) Won, 2m novice hurdle, Ayr, Saturday, 1 November

Upon Tweed looked potentially smart when beating winning pointer Conman John by eight and a half lengths at Ayr in February, running to a high level for one on debut. That performance was made to look even better when Conman John won a novice hurdle at Cheltenham last month, and Upon Tweed further enhanced his reputation when winning easily on his hurdling debut at Ayr a week later. Upon Tweed put in a few novicey jumps, understandably so given his lack of experience, but that didn't stop him drawing clear from two out and passing the post with an eight-and-a-half-length advantage. He's an exciting prospect and should have little trouble defying a penalty before going on to better things. Nicky Richards

So You Know (99P) Won, 2m maiden hurdle, Huntingdon, Sunday 2 November

So You Know had looked badly in need of the experience when down the field on debut in the valuable Goffs Defender Bumper at the Punchestown Festival. However, he showed much more promise when making a winning start over hurdles at Huntingdon six months later, having been given a breathing operation in the interim. So You Know, who was fitted with a tongue tie, was held up in a race run at a steady gallop but made headway under pressure after the third last and found plenty to lead close home, doing well to win given the trip seemed very much on the sharp side. He's a half-brother to Does He Know, a smart staying chaser for the yard, and looks likely to improve markedly when stepping up in trip. Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls