Read Timeform's report of a strong edition of the 2000 Guineas, won by Coroebus, who put up the best performance in the race since Dawn Approach scored in 2013.

A strong renewal of the first classic of the season, with an unbeaten favourite that had already shown form good enough to win an average running, faced by a representative field of the winners of the best two-year-old races, the race delivering everything it promised, the field racing as one group up the centre and the pace a good one, the principals coming from the rear but the best horses anyway. The winner is rated behind only Dawn Approach of the victors in the decade since Frankel and the principals look set to make a significant impact on the best races through the summer, the first four all imposing sorts in what was a strong field in terms of appearance. Coroebus, unfortunate not to be unbeaten at two, fulfilled the promise of his efforts then with one of the best performances in this race in the last decade, clearly a top-class miler in the making, the immediate turn of foot he showed arguably the deciding factor between him and the favourite; held up, travelled well, good headway on far side two furlongs out, led over a furlong out, kept on well; will progress further and looks the one to beat in his next reported target the St James's Palace Stakes, whilst he seems sure to provide the older brigade with stiff opposition beyond that. Native Trail had to give best to his stable companion, but ran well, his effort good enough to win a fair number of Guineas, whilst it's also worth pointing out that he made his effort on the other flank to the pair he split (racing far side seemed to provide a slight advantage over the three days); held up, took keen hold, headway under two furlongs out, edged right over a furlong out, chased leader final furlong, kept on well; he'll hold leading claims of going one better in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, that track likely to suit him at least as well as Newmarket.

Luxembourg, winner of the Futurity at Doncaster on his final start at two, lost his unbeaten record but ran a fine race, his effort particularly encouraging with middle distances in mind; slowly into stride, in rear, stumbled soon after start, uncomfortable with pace, still plenty to do over two furlongs out, good headway after, challenged a furlong out, not quicken well inside final furlong; will improve further as his stamina is drawn out (will stay 1½m) and looks a leading contender for the Derby at this stage - that likely to be his next engagement - acknowledging the trials in the coming weeks are likely to provide a clearer picture as to the strength of opposition at Epsom. Eydon ran well upped in grade, looking at home at this level, an imposing sort physically and just the type to win good races this summer, perhaps over a bit further; held up, travelled well, headway three furlongs out, shaken up two furlongs out, not quicken, kept on inside final furlong. Berkshire Shadow, winner of the Coventry and a good fourth to Native Trail in the Dewhurst at two, ran a fine first race of the year, clearly effective at a mile and doing best of those ridden prominently, this a good platform for a campaign at slightly below the top level; chased leader, ridden over two furlongs out, not quicken final furlong. Lusail ran creditably, turning the tables on Perfect Power from the Greenham, seeing out the extra furlong the better, clearly a smart colt, but not likely to be the easiest to place; slowly into stride, in rear, shaken up under three furlongs out, short of room two furlongs out, switched towards near side, bumped over a furlong out but kept on inside final furlong, never on terms.

Perfect Power wasn't disgraced, the form of his two-year-old exploits or the Greenham essentially not good enough in this company, with possibly an element of not quite seeing out the trip as well, an entry in the Commonwealth Cup a sign of plan B for his campaign; in touch, short of room over two furlongs out, shaken up after, hung left, no extra final furlong. Royal Patronage, flattered by his defeat of Coroebus in the Royal Lodge Stakes, ran as well as could be expected in this grade after six months off, showing enthusiasm in front but not good enough to stay there; led, went with zest, shaken up over two furlongs out, headed over a furlong out, weakened; he has plenty of stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree and he seems likely to step up to middle distances next (holds a Derby entry). Light Infantry, unbeaten in two runs at two, just didn't have the maturity to cope with this test on his return, babyish in the paddock and lacking experience for the race, picking up late on and promising better still to come with a realistic campaign; slowly into stride, in rear, not settle fully, ran green, labouring three furlongs out, late headway. Point Lonsdale, beaten only by Native Trail as a two-year-old, isn't the biggest and he was a bit below his best on his return, albeit not helped by being squeezed out just as he was starting to struggle over a furlong out; prominent, shaken up over two furlongs out, hampered over a furlong out, weakened final furlong; bred to be effective at this trip and further, an entry in the Derby pointing to the sort of campaign connections may pursue.

READ: Johnny Murtagh's horses to follow

The Wizard Of Eye continues to be overfaced, running about as well as he had in the Greenham but not competitive at any stage; held up, not settle fully, shaken up three furlongs out, carried head bit awkwardly, labouring two furlongs out. Tacarib Bay ran about as well as could have been expected upped in grade, this something of a wasted run for a horse with potential at a lower level; raced off the pace, effort three furlongs out, weakened under two furlongs out. Boundless Ocean, having finally got off the mark in maiden company last time, had a lot on his plate, even representing a stable with a good record in the race, and he ran well upped in grade, though just not good enough in the end; chased leader, raced freely, ridden three furlongs out, no extra entering final furlong. Checkandchallenge was taking a big step up in class on his turf debut but didn't get the chance to show what he could do, twice meeting trouble and lacking the wherewithal to cope with this much more competitive environment, looking inexperienced; held up, took strong hold, effort three furlongs out, not clear run two furlongs out, ran green, hampered a furlong out, weakened, not persevered with; he remains with potential at a more realistic level. Dubawi Legend had chased home Native Trail in the Dewhurst, but failed to show anything like his form in a first-time tongue strap after six months off, dropping out as if possibly amiss; in touch, not settle fully, ridden over two furlongs out, dropped away soon after.