We’re delighted to welcome Johnny Murtagh to the Sporting Life team for 2022 with the upwardly-mobile trainer set to bring us weekly updates from his County Kildare yard throughout the campaign. Johnny won most of the major Flat races in Europe as a jockey, including the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with Sinndar, the Derby on the same horse, High Chaparral and Motivator, the Ascot Gold Cup with Yeats (x2), while it’s 20 years this weekend since he won the 2000 Guineas aboard Rock Of Gibraltar. He kicks off his weekly bulletin by providing a list of horses to follow for the year ahead, including a few Royal Ascot hopefuls and even a horse being targeted at the Sky Bet Ebor.

Plenty of winners the aim for 2022 The season is going good, it’s started nicely, my horses are running well. It’s so competitive in Ireland at the moment. You rock up there and you think you have a great chance, but you get beaten two and three lengths even if you run as expected. The horses are fit and well, though, and they are running as I expect them to, so it’s just a matter of finding the races for them now. Hopefully it will thin out a bit going into May, there will be more racing on and more opportunities. Overall I’m happy with how we’ve started. Stable newcomer Raadobarg won the Irish Lincoln well and he backed it up at Tipperary, so he’s in a good place. I’d love to have a couple more winners on the board but please God if we keep doing the right things we’ll have plenty of winners before the year is out.

On that theme, here is a list of my horses it could pay to follow throughout the campaign. Carrytheone – He’s rated 105 and ran fifth in the Irish Lincoln. He’s owned by an Australian syndicate and they’re keen to have an Ascot runner, too, I see him as maybe a Royal Hunt Cup horse. He could go to Cork next week for a 7f handicap. Feed The Party – We think he can win a maiden. He ran very nicely first time out staying on, a mile and a quarter and mile and a half should be well within his capabilities. He’s a nice horse, he’s improved a lot from two to three and we’re looking forward to getting him out at Cork in a couple of weeks.

Kerkiyra – She’s a nice filly of the Aga Khan’s by Siyouni, she got beat in three seven-furlong maidens last year but ran well. Hopefully she’ll make up into a stakes filly. Knightlaila – He ran nicely in a 3yo-only handicap at Naas the other day. That was over a mile and I think he’s a horse that will improve when he steps up in trip, he’ll get 10 furlongs and he might even get a mile and a half later in the season. Ladies Church – She will start off at Cork in the Listed five and a half furlongs for fillies in a couple of weeks. I’m very happy with her, she was a little bit backward in her coat but she’s coming there now with a bit of sun around. She could be a Commonwealth Cup filly. Maristella – There’s not many 1m2f 4yo maidens but I think she’d be capable of winning one and she should get better with racing. She’s sure to improve from her run at Limerick the other day. Measure Of Magic – He ran in Cork and only got beaten a couple of lengths, she got a bit tired the last 150 yards. I’ve entered her in the King’s Stand and I believe she’s a good filly. She’s got a bit of class and we’ll run her in the Sole Power at Naas over five in a couple of weeks. Mise Le Meas – I was delighted with her first run of the year at Gowran. She’s owned by an American syndicate and they’re keen to go to Ascot so she’ll probably have one more run before then. Navagio – I was a little bit disappointed at Limerick the other day but he was a 3yo taking on older horses and he’s only had a couple of runs. He should improve and pay his way through the season.

